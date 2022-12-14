At Age 25, H.E.R. is a Tony Away from EGOT Status

Throughout the past few decades, many of the most ambitious artists have focused their efforts on one incredible goal: the EGOT. Winning all four of the major awards in the entertainment industry – an Emmy (for TV), Grammy (for music), Oscar (for movies), and a Tony (for Broadway) – is still regarded as the most impressive accomplishment possible, and the number of people who have managed to do so is still very small, though it is growing all the time.

Now, one star is very close to achieving this status — and she is shockingly young to be so successful.

As of this week, H.E.R. is just one trophy away from completing her EGOT. The R&B singer just collected her first award at the inaugural Children’s and Family Emmy Awards, which took place just a few days ago. She won the honor as a writer on the series We the People, which came out on top in the Best Short-Form Program field.

H.E.R. shares the Emmy with Kenya Barris, the creator of the Black-ish TV universe, as well as both Barack and Michelle Obama, who were all credited as executive producers on We the People.

Other winners at the brand new Emmy ceremony include shows such as Sesame Street and The Baby-Sitters Club.

To finish off her EGOT, H.E.R. now only needs a Tony Award, which she can potentially win by involving herself with Broadway. She could write a musical or star in a show of some kind, but there’s actually an easier way for her to secure the trophy.

Recently, a number of stars have lent their fame and resources to new and returning musicals and plays, earning producer credits by doing so. If H.E.R. were to do so and the show that she co-produces wins an award, she also gets to take one home.

This year, celebrities like Mindy Kaling, RuPaul, and Jennifer Hudson all landed Tonys as co-producers on the musical A Strange Loop. Hudson actually finished her EGOT by doing so, becoming the most recent member admitted to the club.

H.E.R. first filled in the G in her EGOT in 2019, when she won a pair of Grammys. Thus far, she’s snagged five trophies out of a whopping 25 nominations.

Four of her Grammys are in the R&B categories, but she also won Song of the Year for her important and timely single “I Can’t Breathe”. She’s currently up for four more prizes, including Album of the Year, which she has a shot at landing for the fourth time in her career.

In 2021, H.E.R. took home the Oscar for Best Original Song for her single “Fight for You”, which she co-wrote and co-produced with fellow talents Dernst Emile II (otherwise known as D’Mile) and Tiara Thomas.

The tune was written and produced specifically for the film Judas and the Black Messiah, and the trio won the prize on their first time being nominated, despite the fact that they didn’t claim the Golden Globe in the same field.

Amazingly, H.E.R. is just 25 years old. Typically, those who complete their EGOT or come very close have been in the entertainment industry for decades.

Lately, younger and younger stars have been joining the ranks, as some of the major awards have added categories or relaxed rules about who is credited as a producer or writer, and therefore a potential winner of a trophy

Should H.E.R. enter the Broadway world and land a Tony Award in the coming years, there’s a good chance she will be one of the youngest EGOT – if not the actual youngest – recipient of all time.