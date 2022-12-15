Lady Gaga Joins The Fun As Her Decade-Old Song Goes Viral

In something of a delightful surprise for Little Monsters the world over, one of Lady Gaga’s older album cuts is currently going viral thanks to an important sync in a popular TV show.

The track has been performing well on streaming services and especially on TikTok, and now the pop singer herself has gotten in on the fun.

Gaga took to her TikTok to recreate and put her own spin on the “Bloody Mary” dance that has been making the rounds on the internet recently.

She mimicked the moves originally performed by actor Jenna Ortega in the new show Wednesday. For the purposes of virality, “Bloody Mary” has been sped up, and while it sounds a bit different, fans are still eating it up.

While the clip of Ortega and the many, many similar dance videos have been popular for some time now, the singer herself waited to join in — but once she did, everyone took notice.

The Grammy and Oscar winner’s song is featured in Netflix’s Wednesday, a spin-off series from the Addams Family universe. This time around, the show focuses on the family’s daughter, Wednesday, who now has her own time to shine.

The program is helmed by imaginative director Tim Burton, and ever since it was released on the streamer in late November, the show – as well as the music featured in it – have both been performing incredibly well in every respect.

In addition to “Bloody Mary” surging in popularity, a song called “Goo Goo Muck” by punk rock band The Cramps has enjoyed an even larger boost.

That track was barely listened to before its placement in Wednesday, and in the weeks since the show debuted, it has racked up millions of streams and thousands of sales, which is quite impressive for a tune most people had all but forgotten about just a few weeks ago.

“Bloody Mary” was featured on Lady Gaga’s 2011 album Born This Way.

The track has always been a favorite among her legion of fans, but it was never released as a single (the LP produced top 10 smashes like “You and I”, “The Edge of Glory”, and, of course, the title track). Now, the tune is finally receiving what many are calling a long overdue spotlight, and chances are there are quite a few younger viewers who are hearing it for the very first time.

“Bloody Mary” first broke onto Spotify’s ranking of the 200 most streamed songs in the world in early December. The tune entered the competitive tally at No. 179, but just one week later it bolted up the list, breaking into the top 40. “Bloody Mary” currently sits at No. 31, with more than 17.5 million plays in a single tracking week.

Those kinds of numbers are typically reserved for generation-defining smashes and current hits, so to see one of Gaga’s releases from more than a decade ago place so highly is unusual and truly impressive.

This type of success could easily lead to “Bloody Mary” reaching a number of Billboard charts in the coming weeks, and there’s no telling how big it could become.

While these occurrences aren’t common, there is recent precedent that shows that popular media can help older songs enjoy a new life thanks to a special sync. Earlier this year, the Netflix show Stranger Things propelled Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” to become a top 10 hit in numerous countries, including the U.S.

The single was originally released in the mid-’80s, but it took on newfound importance and reached new audiences thanks to its placement in what is becoming a more sought-after happenstance in the music industry.