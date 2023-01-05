5 Things To Know About Jerrod Carmichael

Many people have been in love with Jerrod Carmichael for many years, as he has been performing stand-up comedy and appearing in movies and TV shows for nearly a decade. But plenty of others are just learning how funny and talented he is. And his star is rising faster than almost any other in Hollywood.

Last year was incredible for the comedian and actor, and while 2023 just started, it looks like it will be another huge one for Carmichael and his burgeoning career.

The comedian is set to host the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, which will air live on NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Ahead of his high-profile hosting gig, read on to learn more about one of the most exciting new names in comedy.

1. Spike Lee Was an Early Fan (and Collaborator)

Back in 2014, Carmichael managed to impress legendary director Spike Lee so much that the filmmaker agreed to work with the then up-and-coming comedian.

Lee signed on to direct Carmichael’s first TV comedy special Love at the Store, which aired on HBO. Apparently, Lee did not need much convincing to join the funnyman in the project, as he was already a fan.

2. He’s Featured on a Tyler, The Creator Album

While Carmichael is not a musician, he is prominently featured on one of the most celebrated and popular rap albums of the last several years. The comedian appears on Tyler the Creator’s full-length Igor, which was released in 2019 to applause from fans and critics alike.

Carmichael narrates the album, and his voice can be heard on tracks 4, 6, 8, 9, and 10. Oddly, he is not technically credited as a featured artist – though none of the stars were, so he’s in the same boat as names like Pharrell Williams, Solange, Kanye West, and Jack White.

3. He Was Working With Quentin Tarantino — But We May Never See It

For many years now, Quentin Tarantino has been known as a prolific movie maker, but he has also worked on many projects that were either never finished or that will never see the light of day.

One such film he announced he was in the process of creating was a crossover between his own Django Unchained and the legendary masked crusader Zorro, set to be called something like Django/Zorro. Carmichael was hired to help write the film, and his involvement was revealed back in 2019.

Since then, it seems like the entire effort has been scrapped, and not much has been heard about the title lately. Tarantino has also been vocal about the fact that after he completes his tenth film, he intends to retire from directing and writing films and instead wants to work more on books, so Carmichael’s writing on the never-completed movie will almost surely never be read by almost anybody.

4. He’s Moving Into More Serious Acting (It Seems)

Carmichael has appeared in several films and TV shows, though up until recently almost all of his output has been comedic. After years of rising the ranks and succeeding in comedy, it appears that Carmichael is now interested in flexing his acting muscles and trying new things.

He has been cast in the upcoming film Poor Things by acclaimed director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster). The title is based on a novel of the same name, and the material suggests the movie won’t be rooted in comedy. It’s also set to star Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, and Ramy Youssef.

5. He Was Nominated For A Pair Of Emmys Last Year

Hollywood was very familiar with Carmichael and has been for a while, but 2022 may go down as his breakout year when it comes to reaching the masses. Last year, Carmichael’s HBO comedy special Rothaniel garnered headlines due to the fact that he finally openly admitted to being gay during his time on stage.

His coming out was applauded and seems to have taken him to another level.

Just days after the special premiered, he hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time and his performance was similarly well-received. Carmichael ended up earning a pair of Emmy nominations for his work, landing in both the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special categories. He lost the first trophy to Nathan Lane, who appeared in Only Murders in the Building, but went on to win the latter prize, earning his first major entertainment award in the process.