Grindr Time! ‘Uncoupled’ is Being Revived at Showtime

Just when it looked like the end had arrived for one of the gayest shows on TV, some unexpected good news has come.

The popular series Uncoupled, which premiered on Netflix last year, has been given another chance after it was canceled by the streaming service a month ago.

The show has been “saved” by Showtime, which has picked up the show for a second season.

Uncoupled, created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, features a star-studded cast that includes Neil Patrick Harris, Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell, Marcia Gay Harden, Emerson Brooks, and Brooks Ashmanskas.

The show follows Michael (Harris), who must find his way in the world as a newly-single gay man after his partner of many years, Colin (Watkins), leaves him suddenly.

It sees the middle-aged Harris trying to date, learning what’s changed since he was last on the market, and even investigating dating apps such as Grindr.

The good news is that the series has now been picked up by Showtime as part of the network’s new content strategy, which seems to include a renewed focus on diverse groups of people, including the LGBTQ community. According to Deadline, the move to Showtime might also see the show become “edgier and racier” than its Netflix counterpart.

One of the series’ stars, Tisha Campbell, had hinted to People recently that the show might not be gone for good. “I think there’s some things happening behind the scenes, so I’m not sure,” the actress admitted during an interview, before adding, “Can’t talk about it!”

Her prediction has turned out to be true, much to the delight of fans who had hoped to see more of Michael and Colin’s adventures.

The first season of Uncoupled received a 73% critic score and 76% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but only managed to snag a spot in the Netflix Top 10 English chart for one week before falling off.

Fans will be hoping that the show’s move to Showtime will give it a chance to build a bigger following and cement its place as one of the best rom-com series on TV.

Uncoupled’s revival is a reminder that even if a show gets canceled by one streaming service, there is always a chance for it to find a new home, and this exact phenomenon has been happening more and more as streaming becomes the predominant way millions of people consume visual media.

The second season of Uncoupled is set to air on Showtime, although no official date has been announced yet.