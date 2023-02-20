Lady Gaga Gives Fans a First Look at Her ‘Joker’ Character

Lady Gaga has revealed the first look of her character in the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux.

As is typical for the singer-actress, it looks like she’s taking on the role with an incredible amount of dedication, bringing a fresh take on the DC villain.

The first look at Gaga in character was posted by director Todd Phillips on social media and the singer at the same time. The snap features the star in a new and unique interpretation of the character of Harley Quinn. Not much can be seen in terms of styling, as the shot is very close up between Gaga and co-star Joaquin Phoenix, but there seems to be a real intensity between the two.

Joker: Folie à Deux will follow up on the first film’s success, bringing a new chapter to the story of the Joker and exploring the complex world of Gotham City’s villains. The sequel’s title, which translates to “madness for two,” suggests that the world can expect even more psychological depth and exploration of the characters’ minds.

Directed by Phillips, the original Joker film grossed over $1 billion and won Phoenix an Academy Award for Best Actor.

The sequel is already shaping up to be just as impressive, with Gaga’s appearance in the cast being a major draw for fans of both the performer and the character she will be playing. The announcement of her casting, which was made public last fall, has fans eagerly anticipating what she might do with the character.

Gaga’s dedication to the role of Harley Quinn is evident in the photos that have been released. The singer has always been known for her over-the-top fashion sense and performance art, and it’s clear that she is bringing this same level of creativity to the role of Harley

The character’s signature makeup and facial expressions have been reinterpreted with Gaga’s own personal flair, resulting in a fresh and somewhat toned-down take on the character — at least when it comes to hair and makeup.

As if gearing up for Joker: Folie à Deux isn’t enough to focus on, Gaga has an exciting month or so ahead of her. The superstar is currently nominated for her fourth Academy Award, this time for Best Original Song for her work on “Hold My Hand” from the film Top Gun: Maverick.

She previously won that Oscar back in 2019 for “Shallow,” which she co-wrote, co-produced, and performed for the film A Star Is Born.

Joker: Folie à Deux is sure to be one of the most anticipated films of 2024. With a talented cast and crew, a fresh take on the Joker universe, and Lady Gaga in a leading role, fans can’t wait to see what the film will bring — but sadly, wait is just what they’re going to have to do. Joker: Folie à Deux isn’t currently scheduled for release until October 2024.