Man Who Spray-Painted “Groomer” on Libraries Faces Child Porn Charges

A Takoma Park man who allegedly spray-painted the word “groomer” on the front doors of two Maryland libraries last year due to his objections to Pride-themed displays has been charged with possessing child pornography, according to court records.

Charles Sutherland, 31, faces multiple counts of child pornography in Montgomery County, according to online court records.

He also faces hate crime and malicious destruction of property charges in Prince George’s County in connection with the vandalism at two libraries last year, as reported by The Washington Post.

Sutherland was arrested and charged in June 2022 for allegedly spray-painting the word “groomer” on the front door of the Greenbelt library and the New Carrolton library during Capital Pride week.

Both libraries had posted fliers at the buildings’ entrances advertising Pride Month and LGBTQ-themed events or programs.

In charging documents, police claim Sutherland confessed to vandalizing the libraries — actions that were caught on surveillance video — and made “several comments expressing his disdain for the LGBTQ Community and the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System while expressing no remorse for what he did.”

According to CBS affiliate WUSA9, Sutherland, who worked as a school librarian at Northview Elementary School in Bowie at the time, was placed on administrative leave after being arrested.

According to the Post, the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System received a letter in 2021, signed by “Charles M. Sutherland,” that asked that the library to either reconsider celebrating Pride Month in 2022 or refrain from setting up Pride-themed displays for small children.

That letter expressed opposition to exposing children to issues related to sexuality, arguing that children are too young to understand such concepts.

Police also learned of a Facebook account that Sutherland allegedly used to express opposition to LGBTQ celebrations during Pride Month, which occurs annually in June. Police allege that Sutherland committed the vandalism because of his hostility toward the LGBTQ community, resulting in hate crime enhancements in addition to the vandalism charges.

At the time, Sutherland reportedly agreed to allow police to search his home after admitting to the vandalism, according to charging documents.

During the search of his home, officers found “numerous diapers, children’s dolls, and a child-sized doll” in his bed. Sutherland reportedly told police that he has no children or nieces or nephews.

“Sutherland also stated he had images consistent with child pornography on a laptop in his residence,” police wrote in the charging documents.

Police found a laptop, and discovered, via a digital forensics examination in January, that it contained seven files of child pornography on it.

According to court records, Sutherland is scheduled for a trial on the pornography-related charges in April, and on the hate-motivated vandalism charges in August.