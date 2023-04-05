5 Drag-Themed TV Shows That Aren’t ‘Drag Race’

The fifteenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race has ended and a winner — Sasha Colby — has been crowned. Rumors are that an eighth installment of the main show’s spin-off, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, has already been filmed — though so far, no official announcement has been made regarding the cast or release date.

So, for those who just can’t get enough of drag queens on their TV, what’s a viewer to do until RPDR returns in one form or another?

There’s always the option of going back and rewatching older seasons, or there are other programs out there that might scratch that itch.

Here are five drag-themed TV shows that might be perfect for filling a Drag Race-sized void.

Call Me Mother

Launched in October 2021, Call Me Mother borrows heavily from RuPaul’s Drag Race, though that’s not shocking for any reality TV competition series that features drag queens.

In this Canadian iteration, aspiring drag performers are welcomed into one of three drag houses to take part in team challenges and showcase their talents. As is expected, one contestant is eliminated every week until a winner is crowned the First Child of Drag.

So far, two seasons have been produced, both hosted by Dallas Dixon, while beloved drag queens Peppermint, Crystal, and Barbada de Barbades served as house mothers.

Find where to watch Call Me Mother.

Queen of the Universe

Drag queens are known for lip-synching, not necessarily singing, but Queen of the Universe flips that up and asks its contestants to sing for their supper… and a prize.

The series sees drag queens perform live in front of a judging panel of stars who have succeeded in the worlds of music and drag before, such as Trixie Mattell, Michelle Visage, and Vanessa Williams. After season one went well, a second iteration was ordered and is expected to premiere in June 2023, with Graham Norton returning as host.

In a non-shocked, the show was created by World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Find where to watch Queen of the Universe.

Dragnificent!

What started as a one-off special evolved into a full series in 2019 titled Dragnificent!

The program, which aired on TLC, saw four queens who all came out of RuPaul’s Drag Race – Alexis Michelle, BeBe Zahara Benet, Jujubee, and Thorgy Thor – helping women get glam and reinvent themselves for a special moment in their lives, such as a wedding (which is what the initial showing focused on).

The initial run only included six episodes, and sadly, it’s been years since anything has been heard from the brand, so it looks like it’s done… at least for now.

Find where to watch Dragnificent!

Q-Force

Want some animated drag? Enter the world of Q-Force, an exhilarating and hilarious half-hour adult animated comedy that follows the story of a dashing secret agent and his team of LGBTQ superspies.

The entire Q-Force is constantly underestimated by their peers, and the team members have to prove their worth on numerous occasions as they take on adventures.

The brainchild of Will & Grace’s Sean Hayes, who also lends his voice to the show, Q-Force features a star-studded cast including Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, and Laurie Metcalf, among others.

The show premiered its first and only season on Netflix in 2021 but was subsequently canceled the following year.

Find where to watch Q-Force.

We’re Here

We’re Here is a heartwarming unscripted series that invites people from all over America to participate in a once-in-a-lifetime drag show experience.

The show’s concept is simple: renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela travel to different small towns and mentor a group of locals who have little to no experience with drag.

In each episode, viewers get to witness the transformation of the drag daughters as they undergo a complete makeover, learning how to do their makeup, style their hair, and strut their stuff on stage.

The new drag daughters might be gay or straight or anything in between, and they often live in regions that are not known for being LGBTQ-friendly or having any drag scene.

So far, We’re Here has collected two Emmys, and its third season premiered in 2022. No word yet on a fourth installment.

Find where to watch We’re Here.