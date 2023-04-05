5 Queens Who Quit Drag After ‘Drag Race’

RuPaul’s Drag Race is over for another season — just in time for another to begin.

The eighth installment of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is just around the corner, which will see some fan favorites who went home early return for another shot at the crown.

While most queens who appear on the program who don’t win — and even some who do — are often interested in another go, a handful left the art form entirely since becoming household names (at least among LGBTQ viewers), and have not returned for one reason or another.

Here are five drag queens who quit drag after competing on ​​RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Rebecca Glasscock

​​RuPaul’s Drag Race premiered its first season in 2009 and introduced viewers to a talented cast of drag queens, including Rebecca Glasscock.

Despite some controversy surrounding her behavior on the show, Glasscock made it to the top three before ultimately quitting drag altogether. However, in a surprising turn of events, Glasscock made a brief appearance during the Season 10 finale.

Since then, Glasscock has pursued other interests, such as acting and modeling. Although Glasscock’s time on Drag Race was brief, she remains a memorable figure in the show’s history.

Robbie Turner

​​While many drag queens choose to leave the industry due to personal challenges or negative experiences, Robbie Turner’s exit from the scene is particularly unusual.

In April of 2018, Turner took to Twitter to claim that she had been in a serious car accident in which her Uber driver had tragically lost his life.

However, the ride-sharing company was quick to confirm that no such accident had taken place. Turner eventually apologized on Instagram for spreading false information, but her bizarre behavior led many fans to speculate about her mental health and well-being.

In the end, Turner disappeared completely from the public eye, leaving her fans with many unanswered questions about her sudden departure.

Tyra Sanchez

Tyra Sanchez burst onto the drag scene when she won the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Sadly, after her victory, she eventually expressed a desire to distance herself from the show and the drag community overall.

Over the years, Sanchez has become embroiled in various controversies, including doxxing her fellow Drag Race contestants and making threats against DragCon.

Despite this tumultuous history, Sanchez shocked fans in September of 2022 by confirming that she would be returning to the world of drag.

Princess Poppy

Princess Poppy competed on the fifteenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and she didn’t make it very far, as she was eliminated second. After the show, Poppy abruptly stopped posting on social media, leaving many fans wondering what had become of her.

In a later interview with Entertainment Weekly, Poppy revealed that she had decided to take a step back from drag, citing the challenges and emotional toll of the industry.

She did go viral after the reunion episode aired, as she dressed up as Rebecca Glasscock, who also quit drag, and in her one line on camera, she admitted to not being a part of that world any longer.

Carmen Carrera

Following her fifth-place finish on season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Carmen Carrera publicly came out as a transgender woman and has since pursued a successful career as an actress and model.

Despite her drag roots, Carrera has made it clear on multiple occasions that she has retired from performing in drag.

In addition to distancing herself from the drag world, Carrera has been vocal in her criticism of both the reality series and RuPaul’s views on trans contestants, a stance she has repeated numerous times in public.