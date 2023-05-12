RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8: Everything You Need To Know

It’s time to dust off your wigs and put on your highest heels, because RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back with a new season! A group of beloved drag queens from previous seasons are ready to battle it out for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, and fans can rejoice as the wait is finally over.

Can’t wait for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8? Neither can we! Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season, including who’s in the cast and when and where you can catch the premiere.

When Does RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 Premiere?

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 premiered on May 12, 2023 with not one, but two episodes. The first episode was titled “The Fame Games” and the second episode was titled “It’s RDR Live!”

For those who just can’t wait until they get home from work to watch, the show unveiled the first 15 minutes of this season’s first episode on YouTube, free for all to watch!

Who Is Competing On RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8?

Hoping to be crowned this season’s winner, the returning contestants include Alexis Michelle (season 9), Darienne Lake (season 6), Heidi N Closet (season 12), Jaymes Mansfield (season 9), Jessica Wild (season 2), Jimbo (Canada’s Drag Race season 1, UK vs. the World season 1), Kahanna Montrese (season 11), Kandy Muse (season 13), LaLa Ri (season 13), Monica Beverly Hillz (season 5), Mrs. Kasha Davis (season 7), and Naysha Lopez (season 8).

Where Can I Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8?

For viewers in the United States, the newest season can be streamed exclusively on Paramount Plus, whereas U.K. audiences can access it on Wow Presents Plus.

For those eager to watch fresh episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked, Paramount Plus is the go-to streaming service.

What Is The Prize Given To The Winner Of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8?

A cash prize of $200,000 and a place in the ‘Drag Race Hall of Fame’ are awarded to the champion. Additionally, the first-ever Fame Games provides eliminated queens with a chance to win a $50,000 prize.

Who Are The Main Judges On RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8?

Alongside RuPaul, the main judges for this season are Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and TS Madison, who joined the cast as a more permanent fixture last year.

Who Are The Guest Judges On RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8?

Joining the show as guest judges this season is a lineup of big-name celebrities, including Maude Apatow, Brandon Boyd, Zooey Deschanel, Thom Filicia, Javicia Leslie, Idina Menzel, Ego Nwodim, Matt Rogers, Adam Shankman, JoJo Siwa, Robin Thede, and Bowen Yang.