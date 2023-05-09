Watch The First Drag Me To Dinner Trailer

Get ready to sashay and savor! Hulu’s newest reality competition series Drag Me To Dinner is on its way and promises to be a feast for both the eyes and the taste buds. The show’s first trailer is out and it is clear that this is going to be a fabulous must-see for all drag lovers.

“A show about drag queens cooking and drinking,” Bianca Del Rio says in the trailer in her typical sassy manner, “what could possibly go wrong?” At first glance, it looks like we are all about to find out. The short bits the producers are letting the public see before the show airs make it look like it’s going to be completely over-the-top and just as crazy as many have hoped. Only a handful of the competing queens get a spotlight in the teaser, and Alaska gets the line of the trailer: “I didn’t come here to make friends. I came here to make dinner.”

Drag Me To Dinner is an upcoming reality competition show that is essentially making fun of more commonly-seen traditional reality competition shows, but with a delicious twist. Each episode promises to be a themed drag feast for the eyes, the ears, and the taste buds.

Two teams of two drag queens each will be challenged to create the most fabulous and unforgettable dinner parties, and they will be judged on the food and drink they serve (and how they serve), the design, the entertainment, and the overall ambiance of their soirees. Each episode will focus on one theme, and the queens must incorporate it into everything they do. Who doesn’t love a theme?

The judges and hosts for the show are a who’s-who of the gay world. The show will be hosted by Murray Hill, along with Neil Patrick Harris, Del Rio, and Haneefah Wood serving as judges. Harris’ husband David Burtka will appear both on camera and work behind-the-scenes as a producer on the show, and he will reveal the theme of each episode.

The queens set to take part in the show are some of the best and brightest of the drag world. The list includes some of the biggest names from RuPaul’s Drag Race, such as Alaska, BeBe Zahara Benet, Detox, Gigi Goode, Jaida Essence Hall, Kim Chi, Manila Luzon, Nina West, Raja, Symone, Thorgy Thor, Trinity the Tuck, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Willam, among many others.

The first trailer for Drag Me To Dinner is fast-paced and exciting, giving fans a taste of what’s to come. The show looks like it will be just as fabulous as the queens themselves. With such a talented lineup of queens and judges, viewers can expect some fierce competition and unforgettable moments.

The first season of Drag Me To Dinner will run for 10 episodes and will premiere on Hulu on May 31. Fans of drag and cooking shows alike will not want to miss this one-of-a-kind series.