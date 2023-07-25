Yvie Oddly Is Married!

Congratulations are in order for Yvie Oddly, one of the top drag queens in the world and one of the more famous contestants to emerge from RuPaul’s Drag Race. The talented superstar recently took to her Instagram to share the exciting news that she has tied the knot with her now-husband, Doug.

The Instagram post featured several heartwarming images, starting with a photo of Oddly and her betrothed sharing a tender kiss. The carousel also included a video capturing the beautiful moment when the two exchanged their vows in what appeared to be a government building.

In her caption, Oddly playfully revealed, “Last week I got married to some guy I met on grindr…” The post took a slightly more serious turn when she touched on her thoughts on the institution of marriage, stating, “Now, I have A LOT of strong opinions about the institution of marriage…,” hinting at her critical and unconventional views on the topic. Oddly also used the opportunity to promote her upcoming Strange Love Tour, where she says fans can hear more about her perspective on the institution.

Ending the post on a heartfelt note, she expressed her love for Doug, saying, “For now, I’ll just say that I love @dougyills and I’m so happy to be his hersband.”

The identity of Oddly’s now-husband, apparently named Doug (as his Instagram handle suggests), is not entirely shrouded in mystery. According to his profile, he resides in New York City, but not much more is known about him, at least based on her caption and his private page.

Oddly has a significant and devoted fan base, but her journey to the top has not been without its challenges. After claiming victory in season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, she returned for the all-winners season, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, but didn’t achieve the same level of success as before. This experience seemed to have left a mark on Oddly, leading her to have a somewhat complicated relationship with the show that catapulted her to fame.

Not too long ago, Oddly took to Twitter to vent her frustrations, publicly calling out the show’s producers for their treatment of the queens during filming. She also criticized the lack of fair compensation for the queens, despite the show’s commercial success built on their creativity and talent.