Bad Bunny’s Best Thirst Traps

Bad Bunny isn’t just one of the most popular Latin artists in the world, he may very well be the single most successful Latin musicians of all time. In fact, he’s one of the top stars on the planet right now, and he is quickly looking to expand his reach beyond simply topping the charts.

After co-starring in 2022’s Bullet Train opposite Brad Pitt, Bunny now appears in Amazon’s new movie Cassandro, which tells the story of gay wrestler Saúl Armendáriz, who changes the sport forever by creating a character and becoming one of the top stars in the field. Bunny appears as a gay love interest, which has many of his fans intrigued by his choice of the role and his kissing scene with fellow actor Gael García Bernal.

Bunny has long been a sex symbol to many, but for those just learning about him and his suave manner and over-the-top handsomeness, check out some of his best thirst traps below.

