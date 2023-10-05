5 Things To Know About Sufjan Stevens

Sufjan Stevens is an incredibly successful indie musician, but there’s a good chance that many people reading this might not be familiar with him and his work. While he has developed a sizable fanbase that supports seemingly every project he releases, Stevens isn’t a chart-topper or a major music star…yet. His style of indie pop-rock is definitely not everyone’s cup of tea, but for those who are into that kind of thing, he’s a favorite.

Stevens has long been a talented musician who brings something different to the LGBTQ community. Read on below to learn more about him and what he’s achieved throughout his career as you listen to his just-released new album Javelin, his tenth as a soloist.

His Name

Sufjan may be an uncommon name for a musician, but for Stevens, it’s a moniker rooted in history and culture. In an interview with Junk Media, the singer-songwriter humorously described it as “one of those charming militaristic Muslim names,” playfully musing that his purpose in life might be to “kill and avenge.”

Working With His Stepfather

Stevens embarked on his musical journey with the release of his debut album, A Sun Came. He released the set in 2000 while still in college. Notably, this album marked the first for Asthmatic Kitty, a record label that he co-founded with his stepfather, giving him greater control over his artistic vision. In the years since, the two have worked together on several occasions, even releasing a collaborative album with one another.

Oscars & Grammys

In 2017, Stevens rose to new levels of critical acclaim by contributing to the soundtrack of the critically adored film Call Me by Your Name. His single, “Mystery of Love,” earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song and a Grammy nod for Best Song Written for Visual Media. He didn’t end up claiming either prize, but being nominated is the real honor, right?

He Might Be Part Of The LGBTQ Community

Throughout his years as a favorite in the indie scene, there were plenty of signs that Stevens is part of the LGBTQ community, but until very recently, he had yet to confirm that. The musician has typically been tight-lipped when it comes to certain parts of his personal life, though he does open up quite a bit in his music. Stevens has worked on a number of gay projects (like Call Me By Your Name) and he once released a line of Pride-themed merch that benefitted the Ali Forney Center, and that might be all the confirmation we ever get.

As he dropped his new album Javelin, Stevens dedicated the collection to his former partner, who he only revealed for the first time when the CD arrived. Sadly, his love had passed away, and his death is the focus of the title.

Fifty States

In a move that showcased his whimsical side, Stevens announced his intent to create an album for each of the 50 U.S. states, which he coined as the “Fifty States Project.” He began with Michigan and followed it up years later with Illinois, and fans and critics enjoyed both. He later admitted that the project had a hint of “promotional gimmick” and wasn’t something he was entirely serious about completing.