Britney Spears Wants to Cover Beyoncé

Britney Spears doesn’t talk much about new music these days, so whenever she does, it’s pretty exciting for fans.

The superstar recently took to Instagram to share an explicit video and some thoughts, including one fellow chart-topper she’d love to cover.

In one of her most recent Instagram uploads, Spears recorded herself pole dancing to Beyoncé’s “Daddy Lessons,” a song featured on the latter star’s album Lemonade.

Actually, she posted several videos that see her dancing to tracks from that full-length, including one that came with a telling caption that she’s seemingly since deleted.

In the caption, Spears wrote, “So many people have done remixes to my songs without my knowledge … so I guess it’s safe to say I will be redoing this song eventually!!!”

It was clear from the post that she mean the Queen Bey track she’d just used to soundtrack her dance. The pop star added that she just “needs to meet Jay-Z and add a rap to it.”

The likelihood of such a cover ever coming to light is slim, and her dream of having Jay-Z join in on the fun seems even less likely — but certainly not impossible. Even if it never happens, fans can dream about such a pairing!

“Daddy Lessons” has a country-infused sound and explores Beyoncé’s complicated relationship with her father, Mathew Knowles.

Bey re-released it at one point as a duet with The Chicks.

While the dynamics between Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, are different from Beyoncé and her father, Britney seems eager to put her own spin on the song, as it speaks to their strained relationship as well.

The two have been estranged for years now, and it’s unlikely that they will reconcile, as he was in charge of her conservatorship, which she fought to break free from.