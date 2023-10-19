Transgender Woman Killed on U Street

A transgender woman died after being struck by a vehicle following an assault in the 900 block of U Street NW.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were flagged down around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, and informed there was a person down in the roadway.

The victim, 30-year-old A’nee Roberson, of Northwest D.C., had reportedly been assaulted, landing her in the roadway, whereupon a driver struck her.

The driver of the car that hit Roberson was not involved in the initial assault, according to police.

Roberson was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy, ruling the cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries and declaring the manner of death a homicide.

It is unclear how Roberson came to be targeted for the attack, although the intersection where she was killed is near the center of the city’s bustling U Street corridor, with many bars and nightclubs that attract late-night revelers, and is within walking distance of at least five gay or LGBTQ bars.

Given the foot traffic in that area, even during the early morning hours, it’s possible someone may have witnessed the initial assault.

Friends of Roberson flocked to her Facebook page, where her user name was “ItsA’nee Johnson” and left tributes, while asking Roberson’s other Facebook friends to assist with any information that could lead to finding her killers.

“She was murdered…if anyone knows anything please say something. The family needs closure,” wrote one Facebook user. That person then addressed Roberson, adding, “I have no idea who would have done this to you.”

“If anyone knows anything please speak up! My lil sis did not deserve to leave this earth like this,” wrote another Facebook user. “Her family and friends deserve closure and she deserves justice.”

“From an assistant to a part of my family you will truly be missed. A’nee, from the top of your head to the bottom of your feet you were and always will be loved…you were one of mine, a part of me,” wrote another. “From our greatest memories to us fighting like cats and dogs, this one hit different I swear. Rest easy.”

Detectives from MPD’s Homicide Branch are hoping to identify the suspects who assaulted Roberson, resulting in her death.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicides committed in the District of Columbia.

Those with information about the Roberson case are asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or submit tips anonymously through MPD’s text tip line by sending a message to 50411.