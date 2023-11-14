Did Billie Eilish Just Come Out As Bisexual?

In a candid interview with Variety, Billie Eilish provided new insights into her sexuality, continuing a discussion about her personal experiences and self-identity.

The Grammy-winning artist, known for her raw and authentic approach to her music, opened up about her feelings towards women and the complexities she navigates in understanding her own sexuality.

During the wide-ranging conversation, the pop superstar didn’t hide or hold back.

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people,” the singer said, before uttering the statement that has caught the attention of millions. “I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

The Grammy and Oscar winner elaborated on the deep connections she shares with women in her life, acknowledging both emotional and physical aspects of her attraction. Despite this, Eilish admitted to feeling intimidated by the beauty and presence of women, adding a layer of vulnerability to her revelations.

In discussing her past style choices and addressing misconceptions about not wanting to be “sexualized,” Eilish said, “I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine.”

She then likely realized how these statements could be interpreted by some in the press, and she went on to quickly add, “I identify as ‘she/her’ and things like that, but I’ve never really felt like a girl.”

While Eilish has been romantically linked to several men in the past, she has been notably private about her dating life. She was recently attached to The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford, but after what appeared to be a short-lived courtship, she openly referred to him as a friend.

Eilish is getting ready for award season, which is likely what her Variety interview is pegged to.

She was recently nominated for both Record and Song of the Year — among several other prizes — for her Barbie single “What Was I Made For?” The tune is also seemingly a frontrunner for a Best Original Song Academy Award nomination as well, a prize she won recently for her James Bond single “No Time to Die.”