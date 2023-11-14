Troye Sivan Loves His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Parody

Troye Sivan is having one of the biggest weeks of his career.

On Friday, November 10, he earned his first two Grammy nominations. As if that wasn’t enough of an honor, he was then parodied on TV in one of the best ways.

The pop singer recently found himself in the spotlight on Saturday Night Live, despite not actually being there.

In a sketch titled “Troye Sivan Sleep Demon,” SNL castmember Sarah Sherman’s character battles vivid hallucinations of the pop sensation, specifically from his “Got Me Started” music video. Seeking professional help to overcome these surreal visions, the audience joins her in witnessing the madness unfold.

Host Timothée Chalamet took center stage, portraying the Grammy-nominated artist. He humorously introduced himself by saying, “I’m Australian YouTube twink turned indie pop star and model turned HBO actor Troye Sivan being played by an American actor who can’t do an Australian accent.”

Although Chalamet’s impersonation may not have been spot-on, the performance was fantastic — and very, very funny.

Chalamet did his best to mimic Sivan’s signature moves, even attempting some of the pop singer’s choreography from his recent music video. In a cheeky nod to Sivan’s distinctive style, he even flashed a glimpse of red briefs, a reference that did not go unnoticed by super fans — or those who adore the actor.

Adding to the hilarity of the sketch, the musical guests of the evening, Boygenius, joined the fun. The rock supergroup put their own spin on different versions of Sivan as well, and their participation in the sketch added an extra layer of comedy to the proceedings.

Sivan clearly loved the skit, as he raved about it on social media

He couldn’t resist embracing the humor of the situation and made it clear. Sivan even went so far as to change his Instagram profile picture to a screenshot of Chalamet dressed up as him, accompanying the snap with the caption, “WHY IS LIFE SO WEIRDDDDD RN LMAO IM DEAD.”