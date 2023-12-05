5 Things To Know About Law Roach

If anyone is going to critique when the queens of season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race present on the main stage, it’s Law Roach. One of the most in-demand stylists in the world, he has built a business and a brand as not only one of the most fashion-forward people living today, but also someone who has an incredible eye for what will work on any celebrity, including himself.

Roach was named as one of the celebrity guest judges for the forthcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, joining fellow stars like Charlize Theron, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Becky G. He’s a fashion expert, and based from his past appearances on TV shows, he’s not likely to hold back.

For those who aren’t very invested in fashion, or who simply might not be familiar with the stylist and TV host, read on to learn more about him before his judging stint on RuPaul’s Drag Race begins.

Clientele

Roach’s illustrious clientele — or, perhaps his past clientele, but more on that in a minute — reads like a who’s who of global icons. He has been responsible for dressing the likes of Celine Dion, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Kerry Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana Grande, and Megan Thee Stallion.

His influence reached new heights during the 2021 Met Gala, where he orchestrated the fashion ensembles of 10 prominent celebrities. Among the stars graced by his creative touch were Alton Mason, Kehlani, and Hunter Schafer, and many others likely asked for his help as well.

Awards and Accolades

There aren’t many awards for stylists to win, but Roach has seemingly collected all of the biggest ones out there. He earned the prestigious Gem Award for Jewelry Style in 2021. Not long after that prestigious honor, he collected the inaugural stylist award handed out by the CFDA Awards in 2022.

Legendary

A defining chapter in Roach’s career unfolded as he assumed the role of a judge on HBO Max’s Legendary. Serving alongside industry luminaries like Megan Thee Stallion, Keke Palmer, Leiomy Maldonado, and Jameela Jamil, Roach played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of voguing excellence on the widely acclaimed competition series. He commented not only on what they were wearing — though that was certainly his speciality — but also how the contestants danced and portrayed themselves. He was sometimes harsh, but always honest with his opinion.

Roach has had plenty of experience judging on TV, so RuPaul’s Drag Race may be a breeze for him. He was also once a judge on the reality competition series America’s Next Top Model.

Retirement Announcement

In early 2023, Roach shocked everyone when he announced his retirement from styling on Instagram. He posted to his page, saying, simply, “retired.” He then went on to explain — but not fully — why he was doing so by stating, “Thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win…I’m out.”

During an interview with The Cut, Roach delved deeper into the rationale behind his retirement, citing burnout and an earnest desire for a happier life. He stated that he had been frustrated by “false narratives perpetuated by gatekeepers and intermediaries” and that the business was taking a serious toll on his mental and physical well-being.

He has stated that he will continue to work with Zendaya, though, who must be his favorite client.

He’s Aromantic

Roach has always been open about being a gay man throughout his time in the spotlight. In 2023, he also shared that he identifies as “aromantic,” which is defined as “experiencing little or no romantic attraction to anyone; not having romantic feelings.”