All the Celebrity Judges of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16

Ahead of the return of RuPaul’s Drag Race, World of Wonder and MTV have unveiled the all-star lineup of the celebrities who will be judging the queens, choosing who wins and who will have to lip-sync for their lives.

The sixteenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is set to premiere on January 5 on MTV, its new home. As the 14 new queens get ready to introduce themselves to the world and battle it out in notoriously fierce competition, the stakes are as high as they’ve ever been.

In addition to a much better career and fame, a grand prize of $200,000 and the coveted title of America’s Next Drag Superstar on the line.

The panel of steady judges for this upcoming season remains formidable and familiar, with RuPaul, naturally, at the helm.

She’s set to be flanked by regulars Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison, who will all offer their critiques and guidance to the contestants.

This season promises an exciting array of celebrity guest judges, with some especially high-profile actors, singers, writers, and others signing on.

The two-part premiere episode will feature the glamorous Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron. Joining her for this dynamic comeback is the multi-talented Latin pop superstar Becky G. It’s likely that each one will serve as the guest judge for one of the two opening episodes.

Returning for another round of judging are familiar faces of Adam Shankman and Ronan Farrow, who have graced the RuPaul’s Drag Race stage before. Adding his expertise and creativity to the panel is Jamal Sims, who has thus far been known for his contributions as a choreographer on the series, but now he’ll be judging as well.

Several newcomers are making their RuPaul’s Drag Race debut as guest judges, injecting fresh perspectives and energy into the show.

Icons of the music world, Icona Pop, will share their insights, while fashion maven Isaac Mizrahi brings his unparalleled style to the judging table. Comedian Joel Kim Booster will surely infuse humor into his critiques, and actor Kaia Gerber is also in for some fun.

The star-studded lineup continues with country-pop sensation Kelsea Ballerini, actress Kyra Sedgwick, celebrity stylist Law Roach, Mayan Lopez, and the beloved Sarah Michelle Gellar.