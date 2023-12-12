Jonathan Bailey Has a Boyfriend

To everyone thirsting after Jonathan Bailey, know that you’re not alone. Sadly, we have to ruin any fantasies you may have had about running away with him and starting a new life together, as the actor has a partner that few people knew anything about until now.

Bailey spoke to the Evening Standard recently to promote his new series Fellow Travelers. During the interview, he opened up in a way he doesn’t often do, even going so far as to confirm that he is not single.

According to the article, when it comes to interviewing Bailey, “His relationship status is off-limits.” While he might not have shared as many details as some would have liked about his mystery person, he did tell the paper that there is “a lovely man” in his life. And that’s where the description stopped.

Bailey added that his relationship is “not secret, but it’s private.” He then talked about how “having a private life is, for me, completely critical.”

Why is it so important to him? He explained that he didn’t “know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs.”

The two lead actors from Fellow Travelers — Bailey and Matt Bomer — have been doing press to promote the new TV show. The pair were recently featured in GQ Hype, where Bomer revealed that when he was younger and living in New York City, trying to make it as an actor, he shared a one-bedroom apartment with fellow hottie Lee Pace.

Fellow Travelers features Bailey and Bomer as secret lovers working in politics in the 1950s. They can’t share who they really are — or who they love — due to the times, but that doesn’t stop the series from being extremely explicit and incredibly hot. It’s one of the best gay shows out there, and the lead performances are top-notch.

Bailey will soon be seen in the upcoming Wicked movies (there are two on the way, remember). He’s set to star alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Fiyero in the musical blockbusters.