Jonathan Bailey’s 5 Must-See Performances

Jonathan Bailey is an especially talented British actor, and he has graced both the big and small screens with his charismatic presence and versatile performances.

He has been recognized as a powerful force in theater, film, and TV. The fact that he’s adorable certainly doesn’t hurt him finding an audience.

With his recent role in the Paramount+ series Fellow Travelers alongside Matt Bomer, Bailey continues to captivate audiences with his acting prowess.

For those who are just discovering him, let’s take a journey through some of his must-see performances that people might want to go back and revisit now that they’re enthralled by him.

Broadchurch

Bailey’s early breakthrough came via the critically acclaimed British crime drama Broadchurch.

In the series, Bailey played Olly Stevens, a local newspaper reporter. The show dives deep into the investigation of a young boy’s murder. As is often the case in those types of stories, Bailey’s character becomes entangled in the web of secrets and emotions within the small coastal town that has experienced the tragedy.

His performance was praised for bringing depth to a complex character, and Broadchurch, which also starred David Tennant and Olivia Colman, received widespread acclaim for its writing, acting, and suspenseful storytelling.

Chewing Gum

After becoming a dramatic favorite on screen, Bailey showcased his comedic chops in the British sitcom Chewing Gum. The show was created by and starred Michaela Coel, helping make her a star in her own right.

In Chewing Gum, Bailey portrayed Finn, the devoutly Christian boyfriend of the main character, Tracey. Bailey had wonderful chemistry with Coel, who both have bright futures ahead of them.

Bridgerton

One of Bailey’s most notable recent performances is in the immensely popular Netflix series Bridgerton.

In the Shonda Rhimes-created show, he portrayed Anthony, the eldest son of the Bridgerton family. Bailey’s character spends the show grappling with societal expectations and matters of the heart. A huge hit for the largest and most popular streaming site in the world, Bridgerton took Bailey’s fame and career pursuits to new heights.

Doctor Who

Bailey had a memorable guest appearance in the iconic British sci-fi series Doctor Who, which has a devoted and large fan base. In an episode titled “The Time of the Doctor,” he played the character Psi, a hacker with a unique skill set. He could dive headfirst into that complicated but revered world and do so with a bit of humor, which has become something of a trademark for Doctor Who.

While Bailey’s role was a one-off appearance, his contribution to the episode was praised for its energy and dynamic presence.

Wicked

Well, okay, it’s not out just yet…

Still, Stephen Schwartz’s Broadway blockbuster Wicked is finally being turned into a movie (two movies, actually). And while the principal photography is completed, the world won’t see the first of the two films until November 2024, when part one will premiere.

Bailey plays Fiyero Tigelaar, who meets Elphaba while at school. His presence in an almost certain mega-hit will surely help his career grow again by leaps and bounds and we can’t wait to see what he does with the role!