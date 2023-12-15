Meet Madonna’s Boyfriend Josh Popper

Madonna has found love once again! The singer has been slowly revealing her man to the world via social media for months, and there are plenty of questions about him. Now, he’s appeared with the superstar on stage, so it seems things are getting serious between the two.

During the Brooklyn, New York City stop of Madonna’s Celebration Tour, Popper made a surprise cameo on stage with the pop star. Her beau took on the role of a special guest and judge during the iconic performance of Madonna’s smash hit, “Vogue.” At past shows, the headliner has brought out other celebrities, like Julia Fox and Diplo.

The chemistry between Madonna and Popper was palpable as they sat side by side, holding up scorecards and enjoying a display of sexy ballroom moves by dancers on a catwalk. Their connection extended beyond the stage, with the pair swaying to the music, fanning the performers, and sharing a kiss during the musical spectacle.

But who is Josh Popper?

Popper is a boxer and a boxing coach. Their paths crossed when Popper trained Madonna’s son, David, at Bredwinners, the boxing gym he owns in New York City. Despite a notable age difference — Popper is 30 and Madonna is 65 — the couple seems to share a genuine connection. They’ve been dating for months, and things appear to be going great.

Their relationship first caught the public’s attention in February, when photos of the pair were first seen. Since then, they have become Instagram official, documenting several adventures and outings together.

Madonna has shown up to support her boxing boyfriend at several of his matches, even posing with the man and some of his friends around the ring. The two also spent time with her family and attended a piano recital together.

Beyond his role as a boxing coach and gym owner, Popper boasts an impressive resume.

In April, he was crowned the 2023 NYC Ring Masters Heavyweight Champion at Madison Square Garden. Additionally, Popper has ventured into modeling and isn’t shy about posting professionally photographed images. He also briefly appeared on the reality show Summer House, though only for a very short time.

Popper’s journey to Madonna’s heart includes a brief stint in the NFL, attending the rookie minicamp for the Arizona Cardinals in 2016. Although his NFL career was short-lived, the New Jersey native clearly has a love of being active.