RuPaul’s Drag Race Announces Start Date For Season 16

It’s that time again! RuPaul’s Drag Race is making a fierce comeback, and this time around, there are several fun twists — the kind that audiences have come to expect from the reality TV staple.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is set to return for its milestone sixteenth season on January 5. The show is back on MTV, home to some of the series’ most recent runs.

This time around, 14 new contestants will compete for the coveted title of America’s next drag superstar. Of course, that’s not the only prize they’re after. The winning queen will also take home a cash prize of $200,000.

Fans can rejoice, as the episodes in season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be longer than last time around. For season 15, the runtime of each episode was cut from 90 minutes to just 60. Now, after outcry from the audience, it’s back to the original length, which is sure to delight millions of viewers who can’t get enough of the program.

Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race returns in early January with a dazzling two-part premiere. As has been the case for the past several seasons, the inaugural episode will see the new contestants competing in a talent show. This time around, though, things are a bit different. The pair of talent shows will come with themes: MTV’s Spring Break and the glamorous Queen Choice Awards.

One change isn’t enough, though. This is RuPaul’s Drag Race, after all! This season, the stakes are higher with the introduction of a fresh competition element, titled Rate-A-Queen. For what appears to be only the premiere episodes, all the competing queens will not only have to give it their all, they will also be allowed to rank the other contestants, making their voices heard. They will get to decide who ends up in the top and which queens are relegated to the chopping block and forced to lip sync for their lives.

Of course, if RuPaul’s Drag Race is coming back, that also means another helping of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked is on its way as well. The aftershow offers an exclusive backstage pass to the raw emotions, rivalries, and camaraderie that unfold immediately after each episode.