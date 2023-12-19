Trixie Mattel is Returning to Host ‘The Pit Stop’

She’s back! Trixie Mattel has been announced as the host for the upcoming season of The Pit Stop, according to an exclusive with Variety.

Mattel is returning to lead the charge on the forthcoming season of The Pit Stop, which serves as a spin-off series – one of many – from the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise.

The show, which can be watched on YouTube, sees a host and a guest queen discussing everything about the most recent episode of the reality TV staple. They joke around, reminisce about their time on the series, and critique and applaud their drag colleagues’ performance on the program, as well as what they wore.

The new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is set to begin on January 5 on MTV. Each episode of The Pit Stop is expected to roll out a day or so after the masses get to watch the newest challenges. For the moment, no guests have been announced for this new season of The Pit Stop.

Mattel is no stranger to The Pit Stop. She’s previously hosted several iterations of the program, and clearly both fans and World of Wonder, the company behind the series, love her. Mattel helmed the after show for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13, as well as both All Stars 4 and 6.

Of course, Trixie Mattel comes from the RuPaul’s Drag Race world, so she knows what it’s like to go through the rigors of the competition. She was first featured on season seven of the reality competition program, but she didn’t emerge as the champion. She then returned for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7, which she did win.

Mattel is one of several former contestants and winners who have hosted The Pit Stop. Also included in that esteemed group of beloved queens are names like Bob the Drag Queen, Monét X Change, Raja, Alaska, and Bianca Del Rio, among many others.

Since leaving RuPaul’s Drag Race, Mattel has gone on to become perhaps the most successful winner of the show. She has made her mark in various forms of entertainment and proved to be a smart businesswoman. Her Trixie Cosmetics brand is doing well, and she easily sells out huge venues when she tours, both with her music and her comedy shows.

Mattel has also made a real name for herself on TV as well, even after the cameras stopped rolling on RuPaul’s Drag Race. She co-hosted the singing reality series Queen of the Universe, which aired on Paramount+ until the streamer removed it earlier this year.

She also produced and starred in her own renovation reality program, Trixie Motel, which is slated to make a comeback for a second season sometime soon.