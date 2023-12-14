Watch the First Trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16

Fans of the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe don’t have long to wait before they get a new batch of lewks, gags, and plenty of death drops.

The forthcoming 16th season of the reality TV staple launches on January 5, and ahead of the two-episode premiere, MTV has unveiled a trailer to hype up the fan base.

The teaser trailer looks at the 14 new contestants about to appear on the main stage, allowing each of them just a moment of camera time.

That glimpse is enough to see that the queens who showed up for the new season are here to look gorgeous and play the game right. The clip even gives away some of their most fabulous outfits and reveals that this latest installment of episodes will feature quite a few, well… reveals.

The latest RuPaul’s Drag Race trailer also showcases a handful of the celebrity judges on board for this season. Sarah Michelle Gellar plays along and makes a “slay” joke, which we all knew was coming. Charlize Theron also appears, telling an unnamed queen she was “seduced.”

Perhaps most exciting is the first taste of the major twist from this season. RuPaul freaks the girls out when she tells them that, in some future episode, the winner will receive immunity. This hasn’t been seen in the show in a long time, and it totally changes the game.

Another twist also sees queens ranking one another instead of the judging panel choosing who ends up on top and who must lip-sync for their lives.

The Rate-A-Queen rule was already announced when the new season was introduced, but seeing it happen is something else. It seems the contestants have no trouble doing their duty — or at least that’s how it looks in these short snippets.

RuPaul’s Drag Race will feature the following queens: Amanda Tori Meating, Dawn, Geneva Karr, Hershii Liqcour-Jeté, Megami, Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige, Mirage, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristál, and Xunami Muse.

The winner will earn the highly coveted title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. She will go on to tour the world, earn big paydays, and see her Instagram follower count explode. Oh, and there is the little matter of a $200,000 check….

Watch the trailer below: