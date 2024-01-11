Transgender Candidate Disqualified from Ohio Ballot

The BBC reports that it received over 100 complaints over the inclusion of Rose, a transgender character played by Yasmin Finney, in the recent Doctor Who special, The Star Beast.

The special episode was watched by more than 7.6 million people, so the 144 complaints comprise a minuscule portion of the audience. But those most vehemently opposed to transgender visibility are often the most vocal.

According to Deadline, the chief complaints about Finney's inclusion were that her character was "anti-male," while others criticized the TV series for the "inappropriate inclusion of transgender character."