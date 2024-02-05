Did Miley Cyrus Forget to Wear Underwear to the Grammys?

The 2024 Grammys were one of the most exciting ceremonies in recent memory. From the performances to the winners, it was all fun, top-notch, and just… right.

One of the top winners of the evening even managed to score a big laugh during one of her speeches by admitting that she may have forgotten something very important.

Miley Cyrus was named the Record of the Year Grammy winner for her single “Flowers.”

The tune was expected to come out on top by many, as it was one of the past year’s biggest and most critically applauded tracks. During her time on stage, the singer bounced between heartfelt and joking, with one comment standing out as particularly funny.

Toward the end of her speech, after listing plenty of people in not only her life but the lives of her collaborators, she wondered if she was missing anything, saying, “I don’t think I forgot anyone.” After deciding she hadn’t, she added, “But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”

She said the line with a wink and a smile before turning and strutting off the stage victorious, Grammy in hand. The comment was met with laughter and applause from the audience, who clearly enjoyed someone mixing up an acceptance speech with a bit of humor.

In typical Cyrus fashion, it was just a little bit racy and sexual – but not too over the top.

During her Record of the Year acceptance speech, Cyrus also specifically called out “my mommy, my sister, my love,” and in another funny moment, “my main gays,” whom she made sure to thank “because look how good I look.”

Cyrus did have one of the most talked about outfits of the night, with a barely-there dress and hair that had been teased as high as it could go.

In addition to Record of the Year, Cyrus also took home Best Pop Solo Performance, also for “Flowers.” She was also nominated for Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, but didn’t claim any of those honors.

Before this year, Cyrus had only ever been nominated for two Grammys, and she wasn’t lucky enough to snag either. She earned her first nod in 2015, when her full-length Bangerz was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album. More recently, she was up for Album of the Year as a featured artist on Lil Nas X’s Montero, but that, too, was not named a champion.