Above & Beyond: Spring Arts Preview 2024

Variety is the name of the game of this very section, a treasure trove of nontraditional, often multi-genre, events that don’t neatly categorize in the other listings. This is where you’ll find a few different alt-queer dance parties at DC9 to check out. Or if you’d like to consider reading a new book or getting to know a new-to-you queer author, flip the page to browse the lineup at the queer-owned Loyalty Bookstore.
Feel like taking in an art show that’s not in a building surrounding the Mall? Consider Glen Echo Park. Looking for drag queens? See the Boulet Brothers at the Fillmore, or Shi-Queeta-Lee and company at The Hamilton Live. And if you like to laugh, well… we have queer comics galore.
For a more refined sense of fashion and decor, Hillwood is always the place to turn. Hillwood is also worth a look for dedicated film buffs. Speaking of buffs, fans of a certain type of movie, the one that, nominally speaking, has a blue hue to it, should look to the Black Cat. Meow.
Darcy & Jer — The two gay comedians from Canada have become increasingly popular for their joint TikTok account and entertaining video posts on topics ranging from marriage to plants (4/9)
Emo Night Brooklyn — U Street Music Hall presents a DJ dance party import from New York appealing to fans of emo and pop-punk jams ready to scream along to their favorite tunes as well as mosh and dance together (4/26)
Broadway Rave — U Street Music Hall presents a “Broadway Dance Party,” at which guests are encouraged to come “dressed up as your favorite character” and sing along to the playlist of popular showtunes from hit musicals (4/27)
Hot in Herre — 2000s Dance Party (5/10)
Gimme Gimme Disco — ABBA dance party (5/18)
UpDating — The live dating and comedy show, hosted by comedians Brandon Berman and Harrison Forman, has been called “the most raw dating show in existence.” Each iteration centers around two local singles on a blindfolded first date in front of the audience (6/7)
Marissa Jaret Winokur, Laura Bell Bundy, and Kerry Butler — Also known as Tracy, Penny, and Amber, the original three leading ladies of the Broadway version of Hairspray have “reunited for the first time ever” in honor of the show’s 20th anniversary, touring with sure-to-be a delightful reminiscent romp (6/8)
Funk The Facts — Trivia Night presented by Hunter & Gabby (3/26)
Survivor 46: Watch Party — Join fellow fans of the long-running hit reality competition series on DC9’s roof deck on Wednesday evenings through May to catch the remaining new episodes as they air on CBS (3/27)
Late Night Khaos Karaoke — “Embracing chaos and karaoke every Wednesday on our first floor” (3/27)
Vroom Vroom…A DC Dyke Night Tea Party — The first Sunday of every month DC9 offers a “Rooftop Tea Dance — by Dykes, for Dykes,” kicking off at 4 p.m. (4/7)
XUNT — “Washington, D.C.’s queer/trans-centric hardcore and club dance party” with resident DJs Hissyfit, Znorthy, and Franxx. The April edition will feature special guest DJ Soo Intoit, founder of the NYC-based trans-centric gaming and techno party Critical Hit (4/13)
Nerd Nite DC — “D.C.’s original science + nerd + drinking event.” The monthly event features selected “nerds” sharing their passions as well as unusual research pursuits to a crowd “eager to spend a weekend night in a bar learning. The April round features “lectures” by scientist James Browne on “The Science of Mind Control,” medical researcher Jeffrey Salpekar on “Weed (420 blaze it),” and web and IT designer Rae Pendergrass on “Memes/Humor Bubble after 9/11” (4/20)
Femme Fatale: A Queer Dance Party (5/4) Eurovision 2024: Watch & Dance Party — Before American Idol and The Voice, there was this continent-wide pop music competition that gave the world ABBA. Watch “the cheesy melodrama” play out when the competition airs live from Sweden, then stick around for a very Eurocentric dance party complete with a Costume Contest for those inspired to recreate looks from past Eurovision contestants and performers (5/11)
Not What You Think — A concert honoring the music of D.C. singer and composer Ysaye Maria Barnwell by local LGBTQ a cappella ensemble that formed through the long-defunct Lesbian & Gay Chorus of DC (3/24)
Diana Parsell — The author of the biography Eliza Scidmore: The Trailblazing Journalist Behind Washington’s Cherry Trees will be conversation with author Stephanie Deutsch (3/24, Hill Center, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE)
Alex Prud’homme — The acclaimed writer and his latest book Dinner with the President: Food, Politics, and a History of Breaking Bread at the White House, will be the focus of an in-depth conversation with veteran journalist Bill Press (3/26, Hill Center)
Denny S. Bryce — Victoria Christopher Murray will lead a conversation about Bryce’s new novel, Can’t We Be Friends: A Novel of Ella Fitzgerald & Marilyn Monroe (3/29)
Malcolm Harris — A discussion focused on the author’s new book Palo Alto (4/3)
Curtis Sittenfeld — Romantic Comedy is the focus of this discussion led by Elissa Sussman (4/8, Virtual)
Dr. Sabrina Sholts — The author of The Human Disease: How We Create Pandemics, from Our Bodies to Our Beliefs in conversation with Dr. Dennis Carroll (4/9)
Salman Rushdie — Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder offers a gripping and detailed account of the previously little-known attempt on Rushdie’s life in the summer of 2022, three decades after the fatwa was ordered against him (4/16, Virtual)
Independent Bookstore Day — Flash sales of 10%, 20%, and 30% off along with drawings for merch all to toast the holiday as well as East City’s 8th birthday (4/27)
Taj McCoy — A discussion of The Good Ones Are Taken (5/1)
JoAnn Hill — Hill’s book Unique Eats and Eateries of Washington, D.C. will be the focus of a conversation with D.C. restaurateurs (5/23)
Kathleen Smith — True To You: A Guide to the Theory and Practice of Creating Authentic Relationships (7/9)
Now in its 38th year, Filmfest DC, the Washington, DC, International Film Festival, returns in April for 10 days of activities, including screenings of more than 65 films from 30 different countries. Tickets to all screenings will be available April 5 (4/18-28)
There’s much to see and explore on any visit to this architecturally unique arts retreat nestled along the Potomac River several miles northwest of D.C. While the National Park Service is in charge of the grounds and general upkeep of the property, it’s the nonprofit Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture that oversees events and activities in the park and manages the various arts and culture organizations based there.
God is Beautiful & Loves Beauty: Three Muslim Women Artists of the DMV — A display of abstract ceramic sculptures conveying the relevance of Islamic traditions by Alison Kysia, lyrical and sinuous printworks of calligraphy expressing words of Islamic wisdom by Negar Nahidian, and amulets inspired by a range of Islamic traditions by Diana Baird N’Diaye (Now-3/24, Popcorn Gallery)
The Art of Attachment: Screenprints by Clare Winslow — Interdisciplinary artist based in D.C. displays a series of deliberately imperfect abstract screenprints on heavyweight printmaking paper, many of them influenced by the Buddhist idea of “attachment” as well as what happens during meditation (Now-3/24, Park View Gallery)
Building a Mixed-Race Community: Marvin Tupper Jones — A solo exhibition by an acclaimed photojournalist that captures, in photographs and in text, the stories of a wide swath of people over a wide span of time in his hometown of Hertford County, North Carolina, from business leaders to farmers, educators to church leaders, soldiers to Civil Rights activists (Now-3/31, Photoworks)
2024 Yellow Barn Studio Instructor Exhibition — A display of works by 30 different artists, all of whom lead classes and workshops at Glen Echo’s Yellow Barn Studio, one of the largest painting studios in the D.C./Baltimore area (3/30-4/28, Popcorn Gallery)
Leigh Lambert: Wrapped Attention — D.C. fiber and craft artist displays some of her current work, which “focuses on the contrast of the man-made and natural worlds: where they collide and how they merge” (3/30-4/28, Stone Tower Gallery)
Lou Joseph: Intervals — A selection of paintings by the Baltimore-based artist, created since the birth of his son seven years ago evoking a sense of the widely varying emotions and feelings experienced (3/30-4/28, Park View Gallery)
Stephanie Garon: Uprooted — Comprised of steel and the invasive plant species English Ivy, the sculptural installation is intended to serve as a visual metaphor of humanity’s interruption of nature and the resulting degradation of the ecological balance over time (4/1)
First Fridays: Art Walk in the Park — The park’s many visual arts studios and galleries open their doors and display their works as well as offer hands-on projects or artist demonstrations (First Fridays, May through August)
Friday Night Contra Dance 50th Anniversary — Friday Night Dancers, the group that co-hosts weekly contra dancing in the historic Spanish Ballroom at Glen Echo, offers a free special dance in celebration of reaching a milestone (4/5)
DCLX 2024: All the Cats Join In — A weekend-long festival bringing together swing dancers from all over the world, featuring some of the best live swing music D.C. has to offer. The lineup includes The Craig Gildner Big Band at the Friday Main event, The Scott Silbert Big Band at the Saturday Main event, and Gordon Webster Band featuring Hannah Gill on Sunday evening (4/19-21)
Carousel Day — A festive, park-wide event serving as a kick off to the season with the reopening of the park’s signature 103-year-old Dentzel Carousel for rides, plus a series of live music and performances, open artist studios and galleries (4/27)
Strauss Ball — An annual fundraiser for the park presented by Waltz Time, this year featuring dancing to the sounds of five-piece band Olde Vienna (4/27)
Gala in the Park 2024: Boogie in the Ballroom — The park’s annual gala starts with cocktails and a silent auction in the Bumper Car Pavilion, then moves to the Spanish Ballroom for dinner, an honors ceremony, and concluding with the park’s first-ever disco ball dance party (5/18)
Benny Goodman/Charlie Christian Retrospective Swing Dance — Craig Gildner and the Midiri Brothers play a retrospective of tunes to inspire guests to dance, with lessons included in admission (6/1)
Zydeco Dance — A special event focused on the New Orleans style of dancing known as zydeco, presented in cooperation with Dancing by the Bayou and featuring live music from Ruben Moreno and the Zydeco Re-Evolution (6/2)
Caribbean Nights Dance Party — An evening to celebrate the rich tapestry of Black dance and music across the African Diaspora, hosted by Raediant Movement, with Dancehall and Soca dancing sessions with a live DJ, plus an on-site food truck offering Jamaican food (6/7)
In addition to the above shows and events, there’s movement at the park nearly every day of the week, with guided instruction, practice, and displays of all manner of social dancing organized by groups dedicated to individual styles — with all events promoted as being open to all “no prior experience and no partner required.” Regular offerings include:
Folk Dance presented by the Glen Echo International Folk Dancers in the Bumper Car Pavilion (Wednesdays)
Blues dancing in the Back Room led by Capital Blues Dance (Thursdays)
Contra and Square dancing in the Spanish Ballroom, co-presented by Friday Night Dancers and the Folklore Society of Greater Washington, and featuring an official Caller and accompanying live band (Fridays)
Balboa DJ Dance with Gottaswing, popular monthly dance lesson and session series hosted by Dabe and Janelle and focused on this smooth style of dancing to fast music (Second Fridays)
Waltz Time, Saturday afternoon workshops to learn and practice how to waltz with live music accompaniment (Saturdays)
Swing Dances, including the Lindy Hop and the Jitterbug, presented by Gottaswing (Saturdays)
Brazilian Zouk presented by District Zouk (Select Saturdays)
Bumper Car Squares, square dancing in the Bumper Car Pavilion with a caller and live band (Select Saturdays)
Cuban Salsa Social/Rueda de Casino, a dance workshop and social hosted by DC Casineros and focused on the dance known as Rueda (Select Saturdays)
Tango and Milonga dance and lessons presented by Tango Brillante (Sundays)
Marjorie Merriweather Post’s Paris — The museum’s special exhibition this spring offers illuminating insight into the founder of Hillwood’s passion for all things French culture, design, and artistry, as told through her detailed scrapbooks and journals, and also through her vast collection of French art and artifacts and designer clothing. A dedicated Francophile, Post made frequent trips to the City of Light, often traveling by way of luxury liners, to bask in the city’s many cultural and social offerings as well as to patronize its galleries, antique shops, fashion boutiques, and luxury department stores (Now-6/16)
Portrait of Lloyd Patterson — The artist Lloyd Walton Patterson traveled to Soviet Russia in 1932 along with an illustrious group of other Black Americans, including Langston Hughes and Louise Thompson, yet only Patterson remained behind after the expressed reason for their trip — the making of a Soviet-German film intended to highlight pervasive racism in the United States — was canceled. The exhibition explores that chapter in history, including the remarkable life Patterson made for himself in his new country (Now-12/31)
Onsite Orchid Repotting Workshop — Hands-on help from Hillwood’s Orchid and Tropical Specialist Andrew Bedenbaugh (3/22)
Gardener’s Focus Tour: An Orchid-Filled Greenhouse — Hillwood’s orchid expert Andrew Bedenbaugh leads this tour through Hillwood’s working greenhouse on Wenesdays in March, otherwise known as Orchid Month at Hillwood (3/27)
Guided Forest Bathing Walks — Inspired by the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, this health- and wellness-promoting stroll through the gardens at Hillwood is led by a Certified Forest Therapy Guide for 5-to-15 participants each (4/7, 4/12, 4/14, 4/26, 5/5, 5/17, 5/25, 5/31, 6/7, 6/15, 6/21, 6/29)
Gardener’s Focus Tour: The Spring Garden — See magnificent displays featuring tens of thousands of cheerful bulbs with Jessica Bonilla, Hillwood’s director of horticulture, who will also give insight into the design process for this year’s unique spring display as well as share practical gardening lessons (4/9, 4/12, 4/16, 4/19)
Dinnertime Documentaries — On select evenings, Hillwood stays open a few hours later than usual, granting exclusive access for registered guests to wander the mansion, gardens, and greenhouse, take in the special exhibition, and enjoy a seated dinner at the Merriweather Café, with the evening culminating in the visitor center’s theater for a designated film screening. This year’s lineup includes Josephine Baker: The Story of an Awakening, Ilana Navarro’s 2018 film that traces the life of the first Black superstar, a true rags-to-riches tale of escaping poverty in Missouri and becoming “the Queen of Paris” as a celebrated dancer (4/10)
Paris 1900: The City of Lights, Hugues Nancy’s 2019 film offers a previously unseen look at the splendor of turn-of-the-20th-century France, La Belle Epoque, through restored and fully colorized archival footage that captures magical moments of lightness and euphoria and marvels of scientific and aesthetic invention (4/17)
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché, a two-hour feature documentary from 2018 investigating the life and work of cinema’s first female director, screenwriter, producer, and studio owner, narrated by Jodie Foster (4/24)
Virtual Floral Design: Welcome Spring — Ami Wilber, Hillwood’s floral and event decor designer, shares with viewers a step-by-step guide to creating their own glorious arrangement of tulips, daffodils, and other beauties of the season (4/12)
Onsite Floral Design: Welcome Spring — A hands-on workshop to create an original arrangement of floral beauties of the season (4/13)
Earth Day Celebration — Members of Hillwood’s Environmental Action Team (HEAT) will detail the property’s environmental stewardship initiatives (4/19)
Gardener’s Focus Tour: Woodland Path — A stroll through the property’s rustic and winding woodsy path, constructed in 2016, by Marshall Paquin, the senior gardener responsible (4/24, 4/26, 5/1, 5/3)
Onsite Cocktail Container Workshop — A guide to growing delectable herbs and vegetables in a planter at home to pair with cocktails (4/27)
Parisian Jazz Night: Hot Club of Baltimore — An evening of inspiring renditions of Django Reinhardt and the romantic sounds of French Musette performed by the Baltimore ensemble, all inspired by the exhibition Marjorie Merriweather Post’s Paris (5/15)
Museum Shop Pop Up: Scarlett Silk Skirts — Shop this two-day weekend display of silk skirts and jackets made by creative designer Shani Solomona, who creates one-of-a-kind, hand-printed wearable silk art pieces all inspired by the rich culture of Japan (5/25-26)
2024 Annual Gala: Jewels of the Ocean — The annual fundraiser features a starlit seated dinner on the Lunar Lawn and doubles as a celebration and a preview of Hillwood’s next special exhibition, Fragile Beauty: Art of the Ocean (6/4)
Fragile Beauty: Art of the Ocean — An exploration of the art of the ocean, told through Hillwood’s collection, from representations of the ocean to pieces created with precious oceanic materials, contrasting such works with contemporary art and emphasizing the need for better stewardship and preservation (6/8-1/5/25)
Gardener’s Focus Tour: Bounty of the Cutting Garden — Explore Hillwood’s extensive cutting garden and learn about sustainable gardening practices all from Drew Asbury, Hillwood’s longtime horticulturist responsible for the greenhouses, the cutting garden, and the horticulture volunteer program (6/11, 6/14, 6/18, 6/21)
Kramers Literary Trivia — Every other Monday Cap City Trivia hosts a night of “quizy competition” to test players’ literary knowledge (4/1, 4/15, 4/29)
Mako Yoshikawa + Kyoko Mori — Two Japanese-American memoirists come together for a discussion of their works. Yoshikawa’s Secrets of the Sun recounts her mission to uncover her late father’s secrets and to find closure in the shadow of his genius, mental illness, and violence. Mori’s Cat and Bird details the author’s past, including the six house cats who have come in and out of her life (4/9)
Kramers Poetry Reading Series: Spring Edition — An evening of readings from and discussions of works by two local poets, award-winning author Joseph Ross and Brandon Douglas, joined by a third, the Michigan-based anthropologist Caroline Harper New (4/23)
Hyperbolic — JiJi Lee hosts an evening of comedy, storytelling, and humorous readings (4/30)
TommyInnit — “How To Be A Billionaire: 2024 USA Tour” from this British teenager, a YouTube and Twitch sensation known for Minecraft-related videos and livestreams (4/4)
Lauren Graham — The Gilmore Girls and Parenthood actress tours to celebrate the paperback release of her essay collection Have I Told You This Already? (4/5)
Lovett or Leave It — Another live podcast recording, this one hosted by Jon Lovett, a gay speechwriter in the Obama White House who also co-hosts Pod Save America (4/25)
Joe Pera — Stand-up comedian known for namesake Adult Swim series performs two nights (5/3-4)
Kathleen Hanna — Hanna’s Rebel Girl, a raw and insightful new memoir, sheds light on the misogyny the pioneering Riot Grrrl female punk rocker (Bikini Kill, Le Tigre) had to confront from fans, industry leaders, and even some musical colleagues (5/15)
Jessica Kirson — An evening with an underrated veteran lesbian comic known for her funny and insightful therapy-enhanced comedy (5/18)
Daz Games — X1 Entertainment presents another British videogamer/social media sensation, this one known for comedy sketches and reaction videos (7/28)
Sami Ellis — The queer horror writer will discuss Dead Girls Walking, a horror slasher for young adults about a girl searching for her dead mother’s body at the summer camp that was once the home of her father, a serial killer (3/25, Virtual)
Casey McQuiston + Justinian Huang — A discussion focused on two new LGBTQ-themed books. McQuiston’s The Pairing is a romantic comedy about two bisexual exes who accidentally book the same European food and wine tour, where they challenge each other to a hookup competition to prove they’re over each other. Huang’s debut novel The Emperor and The Endless Palace centers on the mysterious yet powerful force that brings two men together at three very different points in history. Each time, their mutual love and attraction is tested (4/3, Virtual)
Drag Story Hour with Charlemagne Chateau (4/14, Loyalty Silver Spring, 923 Gist Ave.)
Matt Rife — Former Wild ‘n Out sketch comedian swings into town on his “ProbleMATTic World Tour” (3/31)
Alan Ruck — The Succession star offers “An Evening With” show, plus a screening of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the 1986 John Hughes film in which he played Matthew Broderick’s hypochondriac best friend (4/4)
Whose Live Anyway? — “Like the TV show, only live,” with Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Ryan Stiles, and Joel Murray (4/14)
Phil Rosenthal — “An Evening with” the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond and the star of the Netflix series Somebody Feed Phil, “a goodwill eating tour of the world” (4/17)
Wanda Sykes — The D.C. native returns for two hometown shows on her “Please & Thank You Tour” (4/20)
Ilana Glazer — The Broad City cut-up and The Afterparty star will have you in stitches (4/25)
Brad Williams — Carlos Mencia’s right-hand-man and butt of his jokes about dwarves (4/27)
Marc Maron — “All In” on this amazingly frank comic and veteran podcaster (5/4)
Celeste Barber — The self-proclaimed “Australian Queen of Comedy” swings through town on her “Backup Dancer” tour (5/8)
Daniel Sloss — Scottish comedian out on his “Can’t” tour (5/18)
Stuff You Should Know (5/30)
Judge Reinhold — “An Evening With” actor known for his supporting work in a number of signature films from the ’80s, including Fast Times at Ridegemont High. The event includes a screening of the 1982 classic (6/8)
Tom Papa — A regular panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me, Papa drops by for a Live Special Taping on his “Good Stuff Tour” (6/15)
Nikki Glaser — “The Good Girl Tour” (6/21)
Mike Birbiglia — A multi-show run by the comedian, who beseeches anyone listening, “Please Stop The Ride” (6/28-30)
"Depending on the cities that we're in, people have more or less familiarity with the piece, and with the song specifically," says Matt Rodin of the Stephen Sondheim classic "Getting Married Today."
The showstopper is a highlight of the composer's Tony Award-winning musical Company, and Rodin, who performs it in the production now at the Kennedy Center, refers to it as a "rollercoaster."
Company debuted on Broadway in 1970 with music and lyrics by Sondheim and a book by George Firth. Director Marianne Elliott conceived of this production before the pandemic as a way to mark the musical's 50th anniversary.
Shakespearean romance and intrigue meet Mel Brooks-style slapstick in Constellation's rip-roaring production of Peter Kellogg and David Friedman's Desperate Measures. Loosely based on Shakespeare's Measure for Measure, the show was an award-winning hit in its original 2017 Off-Broadway production.
Heavily paring down the plot of old Will's 420-year old problem play, Kellogg's book and lyrics relocate the tale of crime and punishment from ducal Vienna to an archetypal Wild West town in 1890's Arizona.
Composer Friedman supplies a versatile score of country western-inflected tunes, that vary in style from a lonesome cowboy ballad to a Disney villain number to a comic burlesque for saloon singer, Bella, infused with just a hint of Madeline Kahn's Lili Von Shtupp from Blazing Saddles.
