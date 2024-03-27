Above & Beyond: Spring Arts Preview 2024

Variety is the name of the game of this very section, a treasure trove of nontraditional, often multi-genre, events that don’t neatly categorize in the other listings. This is where you’ll find a few different alt-queer dance parties at DC9 to check out. Or if you’d like to consider reading a new book or getting to know a new-to-you queer author, flip the page to browse the lineup at the queer-owned Loyalty Bookstore.

Feel like taking in an art show that’s not in a building surrounding the Mall? Consider Glen Echo Park. Looking for drag queens? See the Boulet Brothers at the Fillmore, or Shi-Queeta-Lee and company at The Hamilton Live. And if you like to laugh, well… we have queer comics galore.

For a more refined sense of fashion and decor, Hillwood is always the place to turn. Hillwood is also worth a look for dedicated film buffs. Speaking of buffs, fans of a certain type of movie, the one that, nominally speaking, has a blue hue to it, should look to the Black Cat. Meow.

9:30 CLUB

815 V St. NW

202-265-0930

www.930.com

The Taylor Party: The TS Dance Party (4/6)

(4/6) Darcy & Jer — The two gay comedians from Canada have become increasingly popular for their joint TikTok account and entertaining video posts on topics ranging from marriage to plants (4/9)

— The two gay comedians from Canada have become increasingly popular for their joint TikTok account and entertaining video posts on topics ranging from marriage to plants (4/9) Emo Night Brooklyn — U Street Music Hall presents a DJ dance party import from New York appealing to fans of emo and pop-punk jams ready to scream along to their favorite tunes as well as mosh and dance together (4/26)

— U Street Music Hall presents a DJ dance party import from New York appealing to fans of emo and pop-punk jams ready to scream along to their favorite tunes as well as mosh and dance together (4/26) Broadway Rave — U Street Music Hall presents a “Broadway Dance Party,” at which guests are encouraged to come “dressed up as your favorite character” and sing along to the playlist of popular showtunes from hit musicals (4/27)

— U Street Music Hall presents a “Broadway Dance Party,” at which guests are encouraged to come “dressed up as your favorite character” and sing along to the playlist of popular showtunes from hit musicals (4/27) Hot in Herre — 2000s Dance Party (5/10)

— 2000s Dance Party (5/10) Gimme Gimme Disco — ABBA dance party (5/18)

— ABBA dance party (5/18) UpDating — The live dating and comedy show, hosted by comedians Brandon Berman and Harrison Forman, has been called “the most raw dating show in existence.” Each iteration centers around two local singles on a blindfolded first date in front of the audience (6/7)

THE ALDEN

McLean Community Center

1234 Ingleside Ave.

McLean, Va.

703-790-0123

www.mcleancenter.org

Marissa Jaret Winokur, Laura Bell Bundy, and Kerry Butler — Also known as Tracy, Penny, and Amber, the original three leading ladies of the Broadway version of Hairspray have “reunited for the first time ever” in honor of the show’s 20th anniversary, touring with sure-to-be a delightful reminiscent romp (6/8)

BLACK CAT

1811 14th St. NW

202-667-4490

www.blackcatdc.com

Right Round — The 23rd Anniversary Edition of DJ lil’e’s annual ’80s Alt-Pop Dance Night also features New York-based, D.C.-native DJ Kangal (3/30)

— The 23rd Anniversary Edition of DJ lil’e’s annual ’80s Alt-Pop Dance Night also features New York-based, D.C.-native DJ Kangal (3/30) Depeche Mode Dance Party — FYM Productions presents “the largest DM dance party in the U.S.” with DJ Steve EP (4/20)

— FYM Productions presents “the largest DM dance party in the U.S.” with DJ Steve EP (4/20) Hump! Film Festival — The return of the annual showcase of quirky, bizarre, homemade porn curated by Dan Savage (4/26-27)

DC9

1940 9th St. NW

202-483-5000

www.dc9.club

Funk The Facts — Trivia Night presented by Hunter & Gabby (3/26)

— Trivia Night presented by Hunter & Gabby (3/26) Survivor 46: Watch Party — Join fellow fans of the long-running hit reality competition series on DC9’s roof deck on Wednesday evenings through May to catch the remaining new episodes as they air on CBS (3/27)

— Join fellow fans of the long-running hit reality competition series on DC9’s roof deck on Wednesday evenings through May to catch the remaining new episodes as they air on CBS (3/27) Late Night Khaos Karaoke — “Embracing chaos and karaoke every Wednesday on our first floor” (3/27)

— “Embracing chaos and karaoke every Wednesday on our first floor” (3/27) Vroom Vroom…A DC Dyke Night Tea Party — The first Sunday of every month DC9 offers a “Rooftop Tea Dance — by Dykes, for Dykes,” kicking off at 4 p.m. (4/7)

— The first Sunday of every month DC9 offers a “Rooftop Tea Dance — by Dykes, for Dykes,” kicking off at 4 p.m. (4/7) XUNT — “Washington, D.C.’s queer/trans-centric hardcore and club dance party” with resident DJs Hissyfit, Znorthy, and Franxx. The April edition will feature special guest DJ Soo Intoit, founder of the NYC-based trans-centric gaming and techno party Critical Hit (4/13)

— “Washington, D.C.’s queer/trans-centric hardcore and club dance party” with resident DJs Hissyfit, Znorthy, and Franxx. The April edition will feature special guest DJ Soo Intoit, founder of the NYC-based trans-centric gaming and techno party Critical Hit (4/13) Nerd Nite DC — “D.C.’s original science + nerd + drinking event.” The monthly event features selected “nerds” sharing their passions as well as unusual research pursuits to a crowd “eager to spend a weekend night in a bar learning. The April round features “lectures” by scientist James Browne on “The Science of Mind Control,” medical researcher Jeffrey Salpekar on “Weed (420 blaze it),” and web and IT designer Rae Pendergrass on “Memes/Humor Bubble after 9/11” (4/20)

— “D.C.’s original science + nerd + drinking event.” The monthly event features selected “nerds” sharing their passions as well as unusual research pursuits to a crowd “eager to spend a weekend night in a bar learning. The April round features “lectures” by scientist James Browne on “The Science of Mind Control,” medical researcher Jeffrey Salpekar on “Weed (420 blaze it),” and web and IT designer Rae Pendergrass on “Memes/Humor Bubble after 9/11” (4/20) Femme Fatale: A Queer Dance Party (5/4) Eurovision 2024: Watch & Dance Party — Before American Idol and The Voice, there was this continent-wide pop music competition that gave the world ABBA. Watch “the cheesy melodrama” play out when the competition airs live from Sweden, then stick around for a very Eurocentric dance party complete with a Costume Contest for those inspired to recreate looks from past Eurovision contestants and performers (5/11)

EAST CITY BOOKSHOP

645 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

202-290-1636

www.eastcitybookshop.com

Not What You Think — A concert honoring the music of D.C. singer and composer Ysaye Maria Barnwell by local LGBTQ a cappella ensemble that formed through the long-defunct Lesbian & Gay Chorus of DC (3/24)

— A concert honoring the music of D.C. singer and composer Ysaye Maria Barnwell by local LGBTQ a cappella ensemble that formed through the long-defunct Lesbian & Gay Chorus of DC (3/24) Diana Parsell — The author of the biography Eliza Scidmore: The Trailblazing Journalist Behind Washington’s Cherry Trees will be conversation with author Stephanie Deutsch (3/24, Hill Center, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE)

— The author of the biography Eliza Scidmore: The Trailblazing Journalist Behind Washington’s Cherry Trees will be conversation with author Stephanie Deutsch (3/24, Hill Center, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE) Alex Prud’homme — The acclaimed writer and his latest book Dinner with the President: Food, Politics, and a History of Breaking Bread at the White House, will be the focus of an in-depth conversation with veteran journalist Bill Press (3/26, Hill Center)

— The acclaimed writer and his latest book Dinner with the President: Food, Politics, and a History of Breaking Bread at the White House, will be the focus of an in-depth conversation with veteran journalist Bill Press (3/26, Hill Center) Denny S. Bryce — Victoria Christopher Murray will lead a conversation about Bryce’s new novel, Can’t We Be Friends: A Novel of Ella Fitzgerald & Marilyn Monroe (3/29)

— Victoria Christopher Murray will lead a conversation about Bryce’s new novel, Can’t We Be Friends: A Novel of Ella Fitzgerald & Marilyn Monroe (3/29) Malcolm Harris — A discussion focused on the author’s new book Palo Alto (4/3)

— A discussion focused on the author’s new book Palo Alto (4/3) Curtis Sittenfeld — Romantic Comedy is the focus of this discussion led by Elissa Sussman (4/8, Virtual)

— Romantic Comedy is the focus of this discussion led by Elissa Sussman (4/8, Virtual) Dr. Sabrina Sholts — The author of The Human Disease: How We Create Pandemics, from Our Bodies to Our Beliefs in conversation with Dr. Dennis Carroll (4/9)

— The author of The Human Disease: How We Create Pandemics, from Our Bodies to Our Beliefs in conversation with Dr. Dennis Carroll (4/9) Salman Rushdie — Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder offers a gripping and detailed account of the previously little-known attempt on Rushdie’s life in the summer of 2022, three decades after the fatwa was ordered against him (4/16, Virtual)

— Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder offers a gripping and detailed account of the previously little-known attempt on Rushdie’s life in the summer of 2022, three decades after the fatwa was ordered against him (4/16, Virtual) Independent Bookstore Day — Flash sales of 10%, 20%, and 30% off along with drawings for merch all to toast the holiday as well as East City’s 8th birthday (4/27)

— Flash sales of 10%, 20%, and 30% off along with drawings for merch all to toast the holiday as well as East City’s 8th birthday (4/27) Taj McCoy — A discussion of The Good Ones Are Taken (5/1)

— A discussion of The Good Ones Are Taken (5/1) JoAnn Hill — Hill’s book Unique Eats and Eateries of Washington, D.C. will be the focus of a conversation with D.C. restaurateurs (5/23)

— Hill’s book Unique Eats and Eateries of Washington, D.C. will be the focus of a conversation with D.C. restaurateurs (5/23) Kathleen Smith — True To You: A Guide to the Theory and Practice of Creating Authentic Relationships (7/9)

FILMFEST DC

Various Locations

202-234-FILM

www.filmfestdc.org

Now in its 38th year, Filmfest DC, the Washington, DC, International Film Festival, returns in April for 10 days of activities, including screenings of more than 65 films from 30 different countries. Tickets to all screenings will be available April 5 (4/18-28)

FILLMORE SILVER SPRING

8656 Colesville Rd.

Silver Spring, Md.

301-960-9999

www.fillmoresilverspring.com

Dirty Loops (3/28)

(3/28) Justin Bieber Night — Club 90s Presents this DJ dance party (5/3)

— Club 90s Presents this DJ dance party (5/3) Boulet Brothers’ Dragula — “Season 5 Tour” featuring more aspiring alt-drag superstars (5/25)

GLEN ECHO PARK

7300 MacArthur Blvd.

Glen Echo, Md.

301-634-2222

www.glenechopark.org

There’s much to see and explore on any visit to this architecturally unique arts retreat nestled along the Potomac River several miles northwest of D.C. While the National Park Service is in charge of the grounds and general upkeep of the property, it’s the nonprofit Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture that oversees events and activities in the park and manages the various arts and culture organizations based there.

God is Beautiful & Loves Beauty: Three Muslim Women Artists of the DMV — A display of abstract ceramic sculptures conveying the relevance of Islamic traditions by Alison Kysia, lyrical and sinuous printworks of calligraphy expressing words of Islamic wisdom by Negar Nahidian, and amulets inspired by a range of Islamic traditions by Diana Baird N’Diaye (Now-3/24, Popcorn Gallery)

— A display of abstract ceramic sculptures conveying the relevance of Islamic traditions by Alison Kysia, lyrical and sinuous printworks of calligraphy expressing words of Islamic wisdom by Negar Nahidian, and amulets inspired by a range of Islamic traditions by Diana Baird N’Diaye (Now-3/24, Popcorn Gallery) The Art of Attachment: Screenprints by Clare Winslow — Interdisciplinary artist based in D.C. displays a series of deliberately imperfect abstract screenprints on heavyweight printmaking paper, many of them influenced by the Buddhist idea of “attachment” as well as what happens during meditation (Now-3/24, Park View Gallery)

— Interdisciplinary artist based in D.C. displays a series of deliberately imperfect abstract screenprints on heavyweight printmaking paper, many of them influenced by the Buddhist idea of “attachment” as well as what happens during meditation (Now-3/24, Park View Gallery) Building a Mixed-Race Community: Marvin Tupper Jones — A solo exhibition by an acclaimed photojournalist that captures, in photographs and in text, the stories of a wide swath of people over a wide span of time in his hometown of Hertford County, North Carolina, from business leaders to farmers, educators to church leaders, soldiers to Civil Rights activists (Now-3/31, Photoworks)

— A solo exhibition by an acclaimed photojournalist that captures, in photographs and in text, the stories of a wide swath of people over a wide span of time in his hometown of Hertford County, North Carolina, from business leaders to farmers, educators to church leaders, soldiers to Civil Rights activists (Now-3/31, Photoworks) 2024 Yellow Barn Studio Instructor Exhibition — A display of works by 30 different artists, all of whom lead classes and workshops at Glen Echo’s Yellow Barn Studio, one of the largest painting studios in the D.C./Baltimore area (3/30-4/28, Popcorn Gallery)

— A display of works by 30 different artists, all of whom lead classes and workshops at Glen Echo’s Yellow Barn Studio, one of the largest painting studios in the D.C./Baltimore area (3/30-4/28, Popcorn Gallery) Leigh Lambert: Wrapped Attention — D.C. fiber and craft artist displays some of her current work, which “focuses on the contrast of the man-made and natural worlds: where they collide and how they merge” (3/30-4/28, Stone Tower Gallery)

— D.C. fiber and craft artist displays some of her current work, which “focuses on the contrast of the man-made and natural worlds: where they collide and how they merge” (3/30-4/28, Stone Tower Gallery) Lou Joseph: Intervals — A selection of paintings by the Baltimore-based artist, created since the birth of his son seven years ago evoking a sense of the widely varying emotions and feelings experienced (3/30-4/28, Park View Gallery)

— A selection of paintings by the Baltimore-based artist, created since the birth of his son seven years ago evoking a sense of the widely varying emotions and feelings experienced (3/30-4/28, Park View Gallery) Stephanie Garon: Uprooted — Comprised of steel and the invasive plant species English Ivy, the sculptural installation is intended to serve as a visual metaphor of humanity’s interruption of nature and the resulting degradation of the ecological balance over time (4/1)

— Comprised of steel and the invasive plant species English Ivy, the sculptural installation is intended to serve as a visual metaphor of humanity’s interruption of nature and the resulting degradation of the ecological balance over time (4/1) First Fridays: Art Walk in the Park — The park’s many visual arts studios and galleries open their doors and display their works as well as offer hands-on projects or artist demonstrations (First Fridays, May through August)

— The park’s many visual arts studios and galleries open their doors and display their works as well as offer hands-on projects or artist demonstrations (First Fridays, May through August) Friday Night Contra Dance 50th Anniversary — Friday Night Dancers, the group that co-hosts weekly contra dancing in the historic Spanish Ballroom at Glen Echo, offers a free special dance in celebration of reaching a milestone (4/5)

— Friday Night Dancers, the group that co-hosts weekly contra dancing in the historic Spanish Ballroom at Glen Echo, offers a free special dance in celebration of reaching a milestone (4/5) DCLX 2024: All the Cats Join In — A weekend-long festival bringing together swing dancers from all over the world, featuring some of the best live swing music D.C. has to offer. The lineup includes The Craig Gildner Big Band at the Friday Main event, The Scott Silbert Big Band at the Saturday Main event, and Gordon Webster Band featuring Hannah Gill on Sunday evening (4/19-21)

— A weekend-long festival bringing together swing dancers from all over the world, featuring some of the best live swing music D.C. has to offer. The lineup includes The Craig Gildner Big Band at the Friday Main event, The Scott Silbert Big Band at the Saturday Main event, and Gordon Webster Band featuring Hannah Gill on Sunday evening (4/19-21) Carousel Day — A festive, park-wide event serving as a kick off to the season with the reopening of the park’s signature 103-year-old Dentzel Carousel for rides, plus a series of live music and performances, open artist studios and galleries (4/27)

— A festive, park-wide event serving as a kick off to the season with the reopening of the park’s signature 103-year-old Dentzel Carousel for rides, plus a series of live music and performances, open artist studios and galleries (4/27) Strauss Ball — An annual fundraiser for the park presented by Waltz Time, this year featuring dancing to the sounds of five-piece band Olde Vienna (4/27)

— An annual fundraiser for the park presented by Waltz Time, this year featuring dancing to the sounds of five-piece band Olde Vienna (4/27) Gala in the Park 2024: Boogie in the Ballroom — The park’s annual gala starts with cocktails and a silent auction in the Bumper Car Pavilion, then moves to the Spanish Ballroom for dinner, an honors ceremony, and concluding with the park’s first-ever disco ball dance party (5/18)

— The park’s annual gala starts with cocktails and a silent auction in the Bumper Car Pavilion, then moves to the Spanish Ballroom for dinner, an honors ceremony, and concluding with the park’s first-ever disco ball dance party (5/18) Benny Goodman/Charlie Christian Retrospective Swing Dance — Craig Gildner and the Midiri Brothers play a retrospective of tunes to inspire guests to dance, with lessons included in admission (6/1)

— Craig Gildner and the Midiri Brothers play a retrospective of tunes to inspire guests to dance, with lessons included in admission (6/1) Zydeco Dance — A special event focused on the New Orleans style of dancing known as zydeco, presented in cooperation with Dancing by the Bayou and featuring live music from Ruben Moreno and the Zydeco Re-Evolution (6/2)

— A special event focused on the New Orleans style of dancing known as zydeco, presented in cooperation with Dancing by the Bayou and featuring live music from Ruben Moreno and the Zydeco Re-Evolution (6/2) Caribbean Nights Dance Party — An evening to celebrate the rich tapestry of Black dance and music across the African Diaspora, hosted by Raediant Movement, with Dancehall and Soca dancing sessions with a live DJ, plus an on-site food truck offering Jamaican food (6/7)

In addition to the above shows and events, there’s movement at the park nearly every day of the week, with guided instruction, practice, and displays of all manner of social dancing organized by groups dedicated to individual styles — with all events promoted as being open to all “no prior experience and no partner required.” Regular offerings include:

Folk Dance presented by the Glen Echo International Folk Dancers in the Bumper Car Pavilion (Wednesdays)

presented by the Glen Echo International Folk Dancers in the Bumper Car Pavilion (Wednesdays) Blues dancing in the Back Room led by Capital Blues Dance (Thursdays)

dancing in the Back Room led by Capital Blues Dance (Thursdays) Contra and Square dancing in the Spanish Ballroom, co-presented by Friday Night Dancers and the Folklore Society of Greater Washington, and featuring an official Caller and accompanying live band (Fridays)

and dancing in the Spanish Ballroom, co-presented by Friday Night Dancers and the Folklore Society of Greater Washington, and featuring an official Caller and accompanying live band (Fridays) Balboa DJ Dance with Gottaswing , popular monthly dance lesson and session series hosted by Dabe and Janelle and focused on this smooth style of dancing to fast music (Second Fridays)

, popular monthly dance lesson and session series hosted by Dabe and Janelle and focused on this smooth style of dancing to fast music (Second Fridays) Waltz Time , Saturday afternoon workshops to learn and practice how to waltz with live music accompaniment (Saturdays)

, Saturday afternoon workshops to learn and practice how to waltz with live music accompaniment (Saturdays) Swing Dances , including the Lindy Hop and the Jitterbug, presented by Gottaswing (Saturdays)

, including the Lindy Hop and the Jitterbug, presented by Gottaswing (Saturdays) Brazilian Zouk presented by District Zouk (Select Saturdays)

presented by District Zouk (Select Saturdays) Bumper Car Squares , square dancing in the Bumper Car Pavilion with a caller and live band (Select Saturdays)

, square dancing in the Bumper Car Pavilion with a caller and live band (Select Saturdays) Cuban Salsa Social/Rueda de Casino , a dance workshop and social hosted by DC Casineros and focused on the dance known as Rueda (Select Saturdays)

, a dance workshop and social hosted by DC Casineros and focused on the dance known as Rueda (Select Saturdays) Tango and Milonga dance and lessons presented by Tango Brillante (Sundays)

THE HAMILTON LIVE

600 14th St. NW

202-787-1000

https://live.thehamiltondc.com

Salute to Divas — Local drag doyenne Shi-Queeta Lee brings her long-running show to The Hamilton for a special outing (3/22)

— Local drag doyenne Shi-Queeta Lee brings her long-running show to The Hamilton for a special outing (3/22) Slate Podcast: Political Gabfest (3/27)

(3/27) That ’70s Party with SuperflyDisco (3/30)

HILLWOOD MUSEUM & GARDENS

4155 Linnean Ave. NW

202-686-5807

www.HillwoodMuseum.org

Marjorie Merriweather Post’s Paris — The museum’s special exhibition this spring offers illuminating insight into the founder of Hillwood’s passion for all things French culture, design, and artistry, as told through her detailed scrapbooks and journals, and also through her vast collection of French art and artifacts and designer clothing. A dedicated Francophile, Post made frequent trips to the City of Light, often traveling by way of luxury liners, to bask in the city’s many cultural and social offerings as well as to patronize its galleries, antique shops, fashion boutiques, and luxury department stores (Now-6/16)

— The museum’s special exhibition this spring offers illuminating insight into the founder of Hillwood’s passion for all things French culture, design, and artistry, as told through her detailed scrapbooks and journals, and also through her vast collection of French art and artifacts and designer clothing. A dedicated Francophile, Post made frequent trips to the City of Light, often traveling by way of luxury liners, to bask in the city’s many cultural and social offerings as well as to patronize its galleries, antique shops, fashion boutiques, and luxury department stores (Now-6/16) Portrait of Lloyd Patterson — The artist Lloyd Walton Patterson traveled to Soviet Russia in 1932 along with an illustrious group of other Black Americans, including Langston Hughes and Louise Thompson, yet only Patterson remained behind after the expressed reason for their trip — the making of a Soviet-German film intended to highlight pervasive racism in the United States — was canceled. The exhibition explores that chapter in history, including the remarkable life Patterson made for himself in his new country (Now-12/31)

— The artist Lloyd Walton Patterson traveled to Soviet Russia in 1932 along with an illustrious group of other Black Americans, including Langston Hughes and Louise Thompson, yet only Patterson remained behind after the expressed reason for their trip — the making of a Soviet-German film intended to highlight pervasive racism in the United States — was canceled. The exhibition explores that chapter in history, including the remarkable life Patterson made for himself in his new country (Now-12/31) Onsite Orchid Repotting Workshop — Hands-on help from Hillwood’s Orchid and Tropical Specialist Andrew Bedenbaugh (3/22)

— Hands-on help from Hillwood’s Orchid and Tropical Specialist Andrew Bedenbaugh (3/22) Gardener’s Focus Tour: An Orchid-Filled Greenhouse — Hillwood’s orchid expert Andrew Bedenbaugh leads this tour through Hillwood’s working greenhouse on Wenesdays in March, otherwise known as Orchid Month at Hillwood (3/27)

— Hillwood’s orchid expert Andrew Bedenbaugh leads this tour through Hillwood’s working greenhouse on Wenesdays in March, otherwise known as Orchid Month at Hillwood (3/27) Guided Forest Bathing Walks — Inspired by the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, this health- and wellness-promoting stroll through the gardens at Hillwood is led by a Certified Forest Therapy Guide for 5-to-15 participants each (4/7, 4/12, 4/14, 4/26, 5/5, 5/17, 5/25, 5/31, 6/7, 6/15, 6/21, 6/29)

— Inspired by the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, this health- and wellness-promoting stroll through the gardens at Hillwood is led by a Certified Forest Therapy Guide for 5-to-15 participants each (4/7, 4/12, 4/14, 4/26, 5/5, 5/17, 5/25, 5/31, 6/7, 6/15, 6/21, 6/29) Gardener’s Focus Tour: The Spring Garden — See magnificent displays featuring tens of thousands of cheerful bulbs with Jessica Bonilla, Hillwood’s director of horticulture, who will also give insight into the design process for this year’s unique spring display as well as share practical gardening lessons (4/9, 4/12, 4/16, 4/19)

— See magnificent displays featuring tens of thousands of cheerful bulbs with Jessica Bonilla, Hillwood’s director of horticulture, who will also give insight into the design process for this year’s unique spring display as well as share practical gardening lessons (4/9, 4/12, 4/16, 4/19) Dinnertime Documentaries — On select evenings, Hillwood stays open a few hours later than usual, granting exclusive access for registered guests to wander the mansion, gardens, and greenhouse, take in the special exhibition, and enjoy a seated dinner at the Merriweather Café, with the evening culminating in the visitor center’s theater for a designated film screening. This year’s lineup includes Josephine Baker: The Story of an Awakening , Ilana Navarro’s 2018 film that traces the life of the first Black superstar, a true rags-to-riches tale of escaping poverty in Missouri and becoming “the Queen of Paris” as a celebrated dancer (4/10)

— On select evenings, Hillwood stays open a few hours later than usual, granting exclusive access for registered guests to wander the mansion, gardens, and greenhouse, take in the special exhibition, and enjoy a seated dinner at the Merriweather Café, with the evening culminating in the visitor center’s theater for a designated film screening. This year’s lineup includes , Ilana Navarro’s 2018 film that traces the life of the first Black superstar, a true rags-to-riches tale of escaping poverty in Missouri and becoming “the Queen of Paris” as a celebrated dancer (4/10) Paris 1900: The City of Lights , Hugues Nancy’s 2019 film offers a previously unseen look at the splendor of turn-of-the-20th-century France, La Belle Epoque, through restored and fully colorized archival footage that captures magical moments of lightness and euphoria and marvels of scientific and aesthetic invention (4/17)

, Hugues Nancy’s 2019 film offers a previously unseen look at the splendor of turn-of-the-20th-century France, La Belle Epoque, through restored and fully colorized archival footage that captures magical moments of lightness and euphoria and marvels of scientific and aesthetic invention (4/17) Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché , a two-hour feature documentary from 2018 investigating the life and work of cinema’s first female director, screenwriter, producer, and studio owner, narrated by Jodie Foster (4/24)

, a two-hour feature documentary from 2018 investigating the life and work of cinema’s first female director, screenwriter, producer, and studio owner, narrated by Jodie Foster (4/24) Virtual Floral Design: Welcome Spring — Ami Wilber, Hillwood’s floral and event decor designer, shares with viewers a step-by-step guide to creating their own glorious arrangement of tulips, daffodils, and other beauties of the season (4/12)

— Ami Wilber, Hillwood’s floral and event decor designer, shares with viewers a step-by-step guide to creating their own glorious arrangement of tulips, daffodils, and other beauties of the season (4/12) Onsite Floral Design: Welcome Spring — A hands-on workshop to create an original arrangement of floral beauties of the season (4/13)

— A hands-on workshop to create an original arrangement of floral beauties of the season (4/13) Earth Day Celebration — Members of Hillwood’s Environmental Action Team (HEAT) will detail the property’s environmental stewardship initiatives (4/19)

— Members of Hillwood’s Environmental Action Team (HEAT) will detail the property’s environmental stewardship initiatives (4/19) Gardener’s Focus Tour: Woodland Path — A stroll through the property’s rustic and winding woodsy path, constructed in 2016, by Marshall Paquin, the senior gardener responsible (4/24, 4/26, 5/1, 5/3)

— A stroll through the property’s rustic and winding woodsy path, constructed in 2016, by Marshall Paquin, the senior gardener responsible (4/24, 4/26, 5/1, 5/3) Onsite Cocktail Container Workshop — A guide to growing delectable herbs and vegetables in a planter at home to pair with cocktails (4/27)

— A guide to growing delectable herbs and vegetables in a planter at home to pair with cocktails (4/27) Parisian Jazz Night: Hot Club of Baltimore — An evening of inspiring renditions of Django Reinhardt and the romantic sounds of French Musette performed by the Baltimore ensemble, all inspired by the exhibition Marjorie Merriweather Post’s Paris (5/15)

— An evening of inspiring renditions of Django Reinhardt and the romantic sounds of French Musette performed by the Baltimore ensemble, all inspired by the exhibition Marjorie Merriweather Post’s Paris (5/15) Museum Shop Pop Up: Scarlett Silk Skirts — Shop this two-day weekend display of silk skirts and jackets made by creative designer Shani Solomona, who creates one-of-a-kind, hand-printed wearable silk art pieces all inspired by the rich culture of Japan (5/25-26)

— Shop this two-day weekend display of silk skirts and jackets made by creative designer Shani Solomona, who creates one-of-a-kind, hand-printed wearable silk art pieces all inspired by the rich culture of Japan (5/25-26) 2024 Annual Gala: Jewels of the Ocean — The annual fundraiser features a starlit seated dinner on the Lunar Lawn and doubles as a celebration and a preview of Hillwood’s next special exhibition, Fragile Beauty: Art of the Ocean (6/4)

— The annual fundraiser features a starlit seated dinner on the Lunar Lawn and doubles as a celebration and a preview of Hillwood’s next special exhibition, Fragile Beauty: Art of the Ocean (6/4) Fragile Beauty: Art of the Ocean — An exploration of the art of the ocean, told through Hillwood’s collection, from representations of the ocean to pieces created with precious oceanic materials, contrasting such works with contemporary art and emphasizing the need for better stewardship and preservation (6/8-1/5/25)

— An exploration of the art of the ocean, told through Hillwood’s collection, from representations of the ocean to pieces created with precious oceanic materials, contrasting such works with contemporary art and emphasizing the need for better stewardship and preservation (6/8-1/5/25) Gardener’s Focus Tour: Bounty of the Cutting Garden — Explore Hillwood’s extensive cutting garden and learn about sustainable gardening practices all from Drew Asbury, Hillwood’s longtime horticulturist responsible for the greenhouses, the cutting garden, and the horticulture volunteer program (6/11, 6/14, 6/18, 6/21)

KRAMERS

1517 Connecticut Ave. NW

202-387-1400

www.kramers.com

Kramers Literary Trivia — Every other Monday Cap City Trivia hosts a night of “quizy competition” to test players’ literary knowledge (4/1, 4/15, 4/29)

— Every other Monday Cap City Trivia hosts a night of “quizy competition” to test players’ literary knowledge (4/1, 4/15, 4/29) Mako Yoshikawa + Kyoko Mori — Two Japanese-American memoirists come together for a discussion of their works. Yoshikawa’s Secrets of the Sun recounts her mission to uncover her late father’s secrets and to find closure in the shadow of his genius, mental illness, and violence. Mori’s Cat and Bird details the author’s past, including the six house cats who have come in and out of her life (4/9)

— Two Japanese-American memoirists come together for a discussion of their works. Yoshikawa’s Secrets of the Sun recounts her mission to uncover her late father’s secrets and to find closure in the shadow of his genius, mental illness, and violence. Mori’s Cat and Bird details the author’s past, including the six house cats who have come in and out of her life (4/9) Kramers Poetry Reading Series: Spring Edition — An evening of readings from and discussions of works by two local poets, award-winning author Joseph Ross and Brandon Douglas, joined by a third, the Michigan-based anthropologist Caroline Harper New (4/23)

— An evening of readings from and discussions of works by two local poets, award-winning author Joseph Ross and Brandon Douglas, joined by a third, the Michigan-based anthropologist Caroline Harper New (4/23) Hyperbolic — JiJi Lee hosts an evening of comedy, storytelling, and humorous readings (4/30)

LINCOLN THEATRE

1215 U St. NW

202-888-0050

www.thelincolndc.com

TommyInnit — “How To Be A Billionaire: 2024 USA Tour” from this British teenager, a YouTube and Twitch sensation known for Minecraft-related videos and livestreams (4/4)

— “How To Be A Billionaire: 2024 USA Tour” from this British teenager, a YouTube and Twitch sensation known for Minecraft-related videos and livestreams (4/4) Lauren Graham — The Gilmore Girls and Parenthood actress tours to celebrate the paperback release of her essay collection Have I Told You This Already? (4/5)

— The Gilmore Girls and Parenthood actress tours to celebrate the paperback release of her essay collection Have I Told You This Already? (4/5) Lovett or Leave It — Another live podcast recording, this one hosted by Jon Lovett, a gay speechwriter in the Obama White House who also co-hosts Pod Save America (4/25)

— Another live podcast recording, this one hosted by Jon Lovett, a gay speechwriter in the Obama White House who also co-hosts Pod Save America (4/25) Joe Pera — Stand-up comedian known for namesake Adult Swim series performs two nights (5/3-4)

— Stand-up comedian known for namesake Adult Swim series performs two nights (5/3-4) Kathleen Hanna — Hanna’s Rebel Girl, a raw and insightful new memoir, sheds light on the misogyny the pioneering Riot Grrrl female punk rocker (Bikini Kill, Le Tigre) had to confront from fans, industry leaders, and even some musical colleagues (5/15)

— Hanna’s Rebel Girl, a raw and insightful new memoir, sheds light on the misogyny the pioneering Riot Grrrl female punk rocker (Bikini Kill, Le Tigre) had to confront from fans, industry leaders, and even some musical colleagues (5/15) Jessica Kirson — An evening with an underrated veteran lesbian comic known for her funny and insightful therapy-enhanced comedy (5/18)

— An evening with an underrated veteran lesbian comic known for her funny and insightful therapy-enhanced comedy (5/18) Daz Games — X1 Entertainment presents another British videogamer/social media sensation, this one known for comedy sketches and reaction videos (7/28)

LOYALTY BOOKS

202-726-0380

www.loyaltybookstores.com

Sami Ellis — The queer horror writer will discuss Dead Girls Walking, a horror slasher for young adults about a girl searching for her dead mother’s body at the summer camp that was once the home of her father, a serial killer (3/25, Virtual)

— The queer horror writer will discuss Dead Girls Walking, a horror slasher for young adults about a girl searching for her dead mother’s body at the summer camp that was once the home of her father, a serial killer (3/25, Virtual) Casey McQuiston + Justinian Huang — A discussion focused on two new LGBTQ-themed books. McQuiston’s The Pairing is a romantic comedy about two bisexual exes who accidentally book the same European food and wine tour, where they challenge each other to a hookup competition to prove they’re over each other. Huang’s debut novel The Emperor and The Endless Palace centers on the mysterious yet powerful force that brings two men together at three very different points in history. Each time, their mutual love and attraction is tested (4/3, Virtual)

— A discussion focused on two new LGBTQ-themed books. McQuiston’s The Pairing is a romantic comedy about two bisexual exes who accidentally book the same European food and wine tour, where they challenge each other to a hookup competition to prove they’re over each other. Huang’s debut novel The Emperor and The Endless Palace centers on the mysterious yet powerful force that brings two men together at three very different points in history. Each time, their mutual love and attraction is tested (4/3, Virtual) Drag Story Hour with Charlemagne Chateau (4/14, Loyalty Silver Spring, 923 Gist Ave.)

STORY DISTRICT

Penn Social

801 E St. NW

www.storydistrict.org

She Comes First — A Tribute to Women’s History Month (3/27)

— A Tribute to Women’s History Month (3/27) Which Way is Mecca? — A Celebration of Muslim Storytellers (4/27)

— A Celebration of Muslim Storytellers (4/27) La Hora del Bochinche — A free happy hour social with a storytelling workshop and open mic session for any and all budding Latine/Hispanic storytellers (4/28)

— A free happy hour social with a storytelling workshop and open mic session for any and all budding Latine/Hispanic storytellers (4/28) Freaks & Geeks — A Story District/Mortified DC co-production (5/23, DC Improv)

— A Story District/Mortified DC co-production (5/23, DC Improv) Out/Spoken — The organization’s annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride featuring local members of the community sharing personal anecdotes (6/2)

WARNER THEATRE

513 13th St. NW

202-783-4000

www.warnertheatredc.com

Matt Rife — Former Wild ‘n Out sketch comedian swings into town on his “ProbleMATTic World Tour” (3/31)

— Former Wild ‘n Out sketch comedian swings into town on his “ProbleMATTic World Tour” (3/31) Alan Ruck — The Succession star offers “An Evening With” show, plus a screening of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the 1986 John Hughes film in which he played Matthew Broderick’s hypochondriac best friend (4/4)

— The Succession star offers “An Evening With” show, plus a screening of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the 1986 John Hughes film in which he played Matthew Broderick’s hypochondriac best friend (4/4) Whose Live Anyway? — “Like the TV show, only live,” with Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Ryan Stiles, and Joel Murray (4/14)

— “Like the TV show, only live,” with Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Ryan Stiles, and Joel Murray (4/14) Phil Rosenthal — “An Evening with” the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond and the star of the Netflix series Somebody Feed Phil, “a goodwill eating tour of the world” (4/17)

— “An Evening with” the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond and the star of the Netflix series Somebody Feed Phil, “a goodwill eating tour of the world” (4/17) Wanda Sykes — The D.C. native returns for two hometown shows on her “Please & Thank You Tour” (4/20)

— The D.C. native returns for two hometown shows on her “Please & Thank You Tour” (4/20) Ilana Glazer — The Broad City cut-up and The Afterparty star will have you in stitches (4/25)

— The Broad City cut-up and The Afterparty star will have you in stitches (4/25) Brad Williams — Carlos Mencia’s right-hand-man and butt of his jokes about dwarves (4/27)

— Carlos Mencia’s right-hand-man and butt of his jokes about dwarves (4/27) Marc Maron — “All In” on this amazingly frank comic and veteran podcaster (5/4)

— “All In” on this amazingly frank comic and veteran podcaster (5/4) Celeste Barber — The self-proclaimed “Australian Queen of Comedy” swings through town on her “Backup Dancer” tour (5/8)

— The self-proclaimed “Australian Queen of Comedy” swings through town on her “Backup Dancer” tour (5/8) Daniel Sloss — Scottish comedian out on his “Can’t” tour (5/18)

— Scottish comedian out on his “Can’t” tour (5/18) Stuff You Should Know (5/30)

(5/30) Judge Reinhold — “An Evening With” actor known for his supporting work in a number of signature films from the ’80s, including Fast Times at Ridegemont High. The event includes a screening of the 1982 classic (6/8)

— “An Evening With” actor known for his supporting work in a number of signature films from the ’80s, including Fast Times at Ridegemont High. The event includes a screening of the 1982 classic (6/8) Tom Papa — A regular panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me, Papa drops by for a Live Special Taping on his “Good Stuff Tour” (6/15)

— A regular panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me, Papa drops by for a Live Special Taping on his “Good Stuff Tour” (6/15) Nikki Glaser — “The Good Girl Tour” (6/21)

— “The Good Girl Tour” (6/21) Mike Birbiglia — A multi-show run by the comedian, who beseeches anyone listening, “Please Stop The Ride” (6/28-30)

— A multi-show run by the comedian, who beseeches anyone listening, “Please Stop The Ride” (6/28-30) Last Podcast on the Left — “JK Ultra Tour” (7/13)

WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

301-600-2828

www.weinbergcenter.org

Animaniacs in Concert — Rob Paulsen, Maurice LaMarche, and Randy Rogel explore the ’90s cartoon series through “zany songs, animany video projections, and “insaney antics” (3/23)

— Rob Paulsen, Maurice LaMarche, and Randy Rogel explore the ’90s cartoon series through “zany songs, animany video projections, and “insaney antics” (3/23) Field of Dreams — See the classic film from 1989 once more on the big screen, part of the Wonder Book Classic Film Series (4/11)

— See the classic film from 1989 once more on the big screen, part of the Wonder Book Classic Film Series (4/11) Chuck D — A Frederick Speaker Series lecture from the leader and co-founder of legendary rap group Public Enemy who’s gone on to become an established radio host, producer, and author (4/18)

— A Frederick Speaker Series lecture from the leader and co-founder of legendary rap group Public Enemy who’s gone on to become an established radio host, producer, and author (4/18) Law & Order SIU (Special Improv Unit) — “Duh-DUN! America’s Longest-Running Procedural as you’ve never seen it before: Improvised!” (4/27)

— “Duh-DUN! America’s Longest-Running Procedural as you’ve never seen it before: Improvised!” (4/27) Cheryl Strayed — Bestselling author of Wild and Tiny Beautiful Things gives a lecture as part of the Frederick Speaker Series (5/2)

— Bestselling author of Wild and Tiny Beautiful Things gives a lecture as part of the Frederick Speaker Series (5/2) The Big Parade — The 1925 silent film returns to the big screen accompanied by “the mighty Wurlitzer” per the Wonder Book Classic Film Series (5/3)

— The 1925 silent film returns to the big screen accompanied by “the mighty Wurlitzer” per the Wonder Book Classic Film Series (5/3) The Wizard of Oz — The 1939 classic starring Judy Garland screens as part of the Wonder Book Classic Film Series (6/13)

— The 1939 classic starring Judy Garland screens as part of the Wonder Book Classic Film Series (6/13) Terry Fator — “On The Road Again” with a show promising “a whimsical journey of laughter, music, and extraordinary ventriloquism” (7/12)

WOLF TRAP

1551 Trap Road

Vienna, Va.

877-WOLFTRAP

www.wolftrap.org

35th Annual Evening of Comedy — Three shows full of laughs with stand-up by Steve Hytner, who played Kenny Bania on Seinfeld, Isabel Hagen, and Greg Morton (4/26-27, The Barns)

— Three shows full of laughs with stand-up by Steve Hytner, who played Kenny Bania on Seinfeld, Isabel Hagen, and (4/26-27, The Barns) Neil Gaiman (7/20, Filene Center)

(7/20, Filene Center) Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! — A live broadcast of NPR’s funniest show for weekly news trivia and other hijinx from some of the best comedians in the business (8/1, Filene Center)

For more arts and entertainment highlights throughout the year, subscribe to Metro Weekly’s free online magazine and newsletter. Visit www.metroweekly.com/subscribe.

Follow us on X at @metroweekly.