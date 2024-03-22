Scott Wiener to Ted Cruz: “Everyone Hated You” in Law School

Ted Cruz found himself on the receiving end of a vicious barb after attempting to mock one of his critics online.

California State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), a gay lawmaker who is considered a possible contender for former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s seat when she retires, slammed the Republican Senator on X for his interrogation of Adeel Mangi, who was nominated by President Joe Biden for a seat on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

If confirmed, Mangi would be the first Muslim appellate judge in the United States, but his nomination appears to be in jeopardy following a right-wing smear campaign portraying him as an anti-Semite.

Republican senators — eager to keep any Democratic-appointed judge off the 3rd Circuit — have demanded that Mangi offer his personal views on the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the October 7 terrorist attack in Israel, and the Israeli-Hamas conflict. The right-wing Judicial Crisis Network, a dark money group, has begun running ads accusing Mangi of being a “radical” and holding anti-Jewish views.

Wiener, who is Jewish, took offense at Republicans’ — and particularly Cruz’s — line of questioning, arguing on X that Mangi is the victim of Islamophobia, reported Raw Story.