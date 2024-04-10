Melania Trump to Host Log Cabin Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

Former First Lady Melania Trump will host a fundraiser for the gay conservative political group Log Cabin Republicans. It will be her first major political event of the year.

The fundraiser is set for April 20 at Mar-a-Lago, the resort where the Trumps reside. It will launch the Trump organization’s “Road to Victory” program, which seeks to target swing-state voters.

Melania Trump has maintained a longstanding relationship with the Log Cabin Republicans, which endorsed her husband’s 2020 bid and whose leaders have been among the former president’s most stalwart defenders.

In 2021, the former First Lady was a special guest at a dinner the organization hosted at Mar-a-Lago, where she received the group’s “Spirit of Lincoln Award,” given to individuals considered strong allies of the LGB community.

Melania has been largely absent from public view while her husband seeks a second term in office. Last month, she told reporters to “stay tuned” when asked when she’d return to the campaign trail.

According to Politico, the host committee for the event includes Richard Grenell, the former U.S. ambassador to Germany, and Republican donors Saul Fox, Amanda Schumacher, Bill White, and Bryan Eure.

Others listed as part of the host committee are Elizabeth Ailes, widow of the late Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, and Deborah Magowan, widow of the late San Francisco Giants owner Peter Magowan.

Donald Trump previously spoke at a Log Cabin’s 2022 gala at Mar-a-Lago, painting himself as a champion for the gay community. He touted accomplishments like a global initiative to decriminalize homosexuality, funding HIV prevention and treatment programs, and appointing the first openly gay Cabinet-level member, Richard Grenell.

After the speech, Charles Moran, Log Cabin’s president, hailed Trump for not only actively seeking the votes of LGB individuals, but saying he was willing to fight for the gay community.

He then challenged other GOP candidates to follow Trump’s example and promise to advocate for the rights of the LGB community more broadly.

“I just heard a Republican candidate for president stand up and say he is willing to fight, and I challenge every other Republican to make the same pledge Donald Trump made tonight,” Moran said at the time.