Log Cabin Republicans claim gays “love” Melania Trump in painful video

Gay conservative organization Log Cabin Republicans has released a truly bizarre video in which they claim that gay people “love” Melania Trump.

The former First Lady was the guest of honor at the group’s annual Spirit of Lincoln Gala, this year held at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club on Nov. 6.

Melania Trump was presented with the “Spirit of Lincoln” award, honoring her for exemplifying a “commitment to enhancing personal freedom, encouraging individual responsibility, and ensuring equality under the law for all Americans,” per Log Cabin.

In a truly bizarre video accompanying the award, gay conservatives gushed over Trump’s time in the White House and applauded her for being “the first Republican first lady to ever support our community.”

Leading the praise was Richard Grenell, longtime Trump lackey and former ambassador to Germany, who claimed, “From the moment I met first lady Melania Trump at the beginning of the Trump administration, I knew our community had an advocate.”

Grenell added: “I’m not so sure where she got her passion for equality, but it was there, and it was real.

“Maybe it’s because she’s the most international first lady we’ve ever had? She speaks so many languages, understands so many cultures, appreciates diversity.”

Others piled on the praise, including David Leatherwood, executive director for Log Cabin Republicans of Tampa, who made an extremely bold claim.

“Let’s be honest, the gays love First Lady Melania Trump,” Leatherwood said, before adding the equally bold claim that “we love President Trump too.”

Former Log Cabin leader Gregory T. Angelo opted to focus on Trump’s physical appearance, rather than anything she’d accomplished for LGBTQ rights, saying, “She’s smart, she’s fashionable, she’s stylish.”

“She’s not just one of the most, but the most fashionable First Lady in the history of the United States,” he added.

Angelo was one of many who focused on Trump’s fashion, with video contributors claiming they were “gobsmacked” by her choices and that the “whole world” would “wake up to see what she was wearing next.”

Leatherwood, who apparently lived in an alternate reality between 2017 and 2021, thanked Trump for being a “fierce and outspoken ally for our community.”

Others called her a “champion” inside the White House and someone who “believed in human rights and equality.”

Last night, Log Cabin Republicans presented First Lady @MELANIATRUMP with our annual Spirit of Lincoln Award at Mar-a-Lago for her dedication to our principles. Watch LGBT conservatives explain why the First Lady is a champion and inspiration to our community. Thank you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pP3RVarDLH — Log Cabin Republicans (@LogCabinGOP) November 7, 2021

Unfortunately, the facts don’t bear that out. During the four year’s of her husband’s term in office, Trump’s single biggest accomplishment on LGBTQ rights was trying and failing to light the White House in rainbow colors during Pride Month last year. (Her efforts were reportedly slapped down by Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows.)

Trump also remained silent while her husband’s administration attacked LGBTQ rights more than 180 times in four years, including banning transgender people from the military, allowing homeless shelters to turn away transgender people, defending the firing of gay teachers for their sexuality, trying to block the citizenship of children of gay couples, and trying to eliminate health care protections for LGBTQ people during a global health pandemic.

His administration’s actions were so blatantly anti-LGBTQ that the bipartisan U.S. Commission on Civil Rights declared that Trump had “blatantly and deliberately” targeted LGBTQ people during his presidency. One member of the commission stated that Trump was “undoing decades of civil and human rights progress.”

Oh, and Trump’s own niece, out lesbian Mary Trump, said that LGBTQ make the president “uncomfortable.”

Melania Trump’s response to all of this? Claiming she was “shocked” to hear that people think her husband is anti-gay.

“I was shocked to discover that some of these powerful people have tried to paint my husband as anti-gay or against equality,” Trump said in a Log Cabin video last year. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Over the years, the @LogCabinGOP & @RichardGrenell have been pivotal in uniting people & taking a stand against bullies and labels. Thank you for honoring my work w the Spirit of Lincoln Award. It was an honor to join you to celebrate your accomplishments! pic.twitter.com/eAFIJFjlBJ — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 9, 2021

