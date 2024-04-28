Win Tickets to Opulence: Philly Pride Party!

Several high-profile Texas Republicans are calling for a ban on transgender or gender-nonconforming individuals from teaching in schools, following comments by Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott made the comments during the keynote address at the annual convention of the Young Conservatives of Texas on April 20.

He seized on the story of Rachmad Tjachyadi, a former teacher from Lewisville, Texas. Tjachyadi resigned in March after Libs of TikTok posted pictures of him in dresses, tutus, and a costume of Ursula, the sea witch from The Little Mermaid.