Billy Porter, Keke Palmer, Ava Max to Headline Capital Pride

The 2024 Capital Pride Concert lineup has been announced — and it’s incredible!

Ava Max, Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, Exposé, and Sapphira Cristál are scheduled to headline the day-long concert on the main festival stage on Sunday, June 9, from noon to 10 p.m.

Additionally, Porter and Palmer will serve as Grand Marshals of the Capital Pride Parade on Saturday, June 8.

“With Billy Porter and Keke Palmer leading the Parade as Grand Marshals, we’re not only honoring their incredible contributions to the LGBTQ+ community but also amplifying their voices as fierce advocates for equality and acceptance,” said Capital Pride Alliance Executive Director Ryan Bos in a statement.

“The Concert and Festival serve as a platform to showcase the diverse array of LGBTQ+ talent, from the chart-topping hits of Ava Max to the iconic sounds of Exposé and the electrifying performances of Sapphira Cristál. Capital Pride 2024 promises to be a celebration like no other.”

The theme of this year’s Pride, produced by the Capital Pride Alliance and presented by Amazon, is “Totally Radical.”

The theme is rooted in the spirit that defined LGBTQ activism in the 1980s and 1990s and the progress achieved due to the dedication of the activists who fought for various forms of social and cultural change, from HIV/AIDS activism to marriage equality.

“Capital Pride’s 2024 theme…[is] about embracing our authenticity, pushing boundaries, and advocating for a world where everyone can live their truth without fear or discrimination,” Ryan Bos, the executive director of Capital Pride Alliance, said in a statement.

The parade and concert are free and open to the public. However, premium viewing spots for the concert — Capitol Stage Pit Zone and the VIP Concert Zone — are available for purchase.

The concert is presented by HOT 99.5/PRIDE Radio and DARCARS.

For more information and updates, visit www.capitalpride.org.