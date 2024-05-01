Robert Garcia Makes Politico’s ‘Thirsty Awards’ List

Congressman Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) was named to Politico‘s list of “The 10 Thirstiest Members of Congress.”

The “Thirsty Awards,” now in their second year, pay tribute to the “most shamelessly media-seeking members of Congress.”

“This is Washington, after all, and it’s Washington in the Donald Trump and social media age,” Politico writes in its current issue. “Building seniority, developing relationships and forging cross-aisle consensus for incremental gains is out. None of that is going to get you a viral link or an invitation to appear on primetime cable television.

“Instead, begging for the public to pay attention to you, usually via provocation and performance, has become the coin of the realm in today’s Congress.

“These members have learned that art, and they’ve excelled at it.”

Garcia was named the “Most Likely to Trumpet His Own Thirsty Award,” with Politico citing his trolling of ousted Republican George Santos, who was also named to the list.

Politico teased Garcia for “appearing in interviews on CNN, MSNBC and local FOX affiliates to criticize [Santos] and call for his removal (and discuss his tweets on the issue).”

The publication also prodded Garcia for being “eager to be a liberal counterweight to his soon-to-be MAGA colleagues” even prior to his election in 2022.

“[W]e’re pretty confident he’ll personally tweet out this Thirsty,” the blurb reads. “Doubtful? The man loves coverage and knows how to get it.” Politico cited the congressman’s appearance at Comic-Con, interview with People magazine, and a tribute he gave to Beyoncé on the House floor to mark both the end of Black History Month and the beginning of Women’s History Month.

Garcia also garnered press coverage for honoring drag icon RuPaul with a speech on the House floor, and for sharing memes or quotes from the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise.

Ever the good sport, Garcia acknowledged the award with an animated GIF of Drag Race star Adore Delano sipping on a straw in full drag.

“I’m parched,” read the post on X.

George Santos — banished from Congress — earned the “Gone But Not Forgotten Award.”

Politico lambasted the former congressman for using his former member privileges to show up on the House floor for President Biden’s State of the Union address, mounting a new campaign for Congress — ultimately withdrawing from the race — and shamelessly sending out for-pay personalized messages on Cameo, including one in which he (mistakenly) shared his admiration for NAMBLA.

“Shame, exile and 23 criminal counts are no match for Santos’ thirst,” Politico wrote. “And, if convicted, he’ll actually have some true tales to tell the fellas in the yard.”

Other 2024 Thirsty Awards recipients include Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.).

See the full list here.