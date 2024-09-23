Broadway and Off-Broadway: Fall Arts Preview 2024

Broadway has never had a shortage of leading ladies, but the fall season offers a surplus of divas who will no doubt be leaving indelible impressions long after the curtain falls.

Other recognizable A-listers from stage and screen will grace New York’s Broadway and Off-Broadway houses as well in shows ranging from sturdy American classics to contemporary subjects of Artificial Intelligence.

Whether you’re a local, a frequent visitor, or a tourist, these upcoming productions promise to be worth your time, money, and in some cases, all the gay gasps you can muster. Will they make good on such claims? Metro Weekly will be on the aisle to offer adulation, admonishment, or a combination of both.

Broadway

The Roommate — Playwright Neil Simon perfected the scenario of two entirely different personalities sharing one domestic space with his enduring comedy, The Odd Couple. Jen Writer Silverman updates the story with a feminine twist, this time with two heavy hitters of stage and screen: Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow. To nobody’s surprise, LuPone plays a Bronx bad ass while Farrow is a sheltered innocent from the Midwest. Limited run through December 14.

The Hills of California — Tony-winning scribe Jez Butterworth reunites with Tony- and Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes for a memory play set in the 1970s about the Webb Sisters, who return to their childhood home in Liverpool. Family is always fodder for sibling sturm und drang. The London import boasts a large cast, many of whom have transferred with the West End production. Now in previews. Opens September 29 and runs through December 8.

McNeal — Robert Downey Jr. once played a writer onscreen in Wonder Boys. Now, he’ll be one onstage as he makes his Broadway debut at Lincoln Center. Tony-winning director Ayad Akhtar weaves a story involving complex family dynamics, artificial intelligence, and what we’re willing to sacrifice for humanity. Now in previews. Opens September 30 and runs through November 24.

Yellow Face — Theater fans will recall the firestorm that was ignited when Jonathan Pryce, a Caucasian actor, was cast in an Asian role in Miss Saigon. It inspired Tony winner David Henry Hwang to write a farce about racial casting issues. Daniel Dae Kim (Lost) stars. Now in previews. Opens October 1 and runs through November 24.

Our Town — Many of us read (or skimmed the Cliffs Notes) of Thornton Wilder’s classic American play from 1938. Tony-winner Kenny Leon gives this story of small town America a fresh look with an enormous cast including Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes, Richard Thomas, and Julie Halston. Now in previews. Opens October 10 and runs through January 19, 2025.

Sunset Boulevard — Several years ago, former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger pissed off Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber when she abruptly left a London revival of Cats to make a boatload of bucks as a judge on TV’s X Factor. Webber went to bat for her and said the move made him look like “an absolute twat.” The two have since reconciled and she’s now ready for her close-up as aging silent movie star Norma Desmond in Webber’s 1991 revival. Previews begin September 28. Opens October 20.

Left on Tenth — Delia Ephron’s memoir comes alive with Peter Gallagher and Julianna Margulies. At first blush, it looks like we’ll get the usual Hallmark rom-com treatment, but like love itself, an unexpected hit might emerge. Previews begin September 26. Opens October 23 and runs through February 2, 2025.

Romeo + Juliet — Heartstopper‘s Kit Connor brings his boyish energy to Shakespeare’s classic tale of lovers from two sides of the track. Connor stars as Romeo opposite Rachel Zegler’s Juliet. Not to ruin things, but it doesn’t end well. Still, it’s likely to be box office gold. Previews begin September 26. Opens October 24 and runs through February 16, 2025.

Maybe Happy Ending — Little is known about this new musical starring Emmy- and Golden Globe-Winner Darren Criss, but it has something to do with technology and romance in Seoul, Korea. Marketing suggests that the tween crowd will consume it like a Taylor Swift TikTok video. Previews begin October 16. Opens November 12.

Tammy Faye — The lashes, the make-up, the tears. They’ll all be on display in one of the season’s most anticipated London imports. Sir Elton John and Jake Shears composed the score about the late wife of televangelist Jim Bakker, while Olivier-winning playwright James Graham penned the book. Broadway stalwarts Christian Borle and Michael Cerveris star alongside two-time Olivier Award-winner Katie Brayben. Buy tickets now or repent of your sins! Previews begin October 19. Opens November 14.

Swept Away — After selling out in Berkley, California, and Washington D.C., this new musical about four shipwrecked men and their fight to survive sweeps into Broadway. The Avett Brothers composed the score while prolific writer John Logan wrote the book. Hitmaker Michael Mayer directs. Previews begin October 29. Opens November 19.

Death Becomes Her — Chicago critics and audiences loved the musical treatment of this cult movie. Will it find eternal youth and life in New York? Time will tell but with treasures like Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard leading the cast, there’s a lot of promise. Christopher Sieber also stars. Bottoms Up! Previews begin October 23. Opens November 21.

Gypsy — Here she is boys! Here she is world! Here’s six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald as Mama Rose in what is arguably the best American musical ever written. George C. Wolfe reimagines a new production and although McDonald seems too elegant and refined for the role, she might just walk away with a Tony nomination and her seventh award. Previews begin November 21. Opens December 19.

Off-Broadway

The Big Gay Jamboree — Marla Mindelle, who wrote and starred in the smash hit Titanique, is back with a zany story about a woman who finds herself trapped in a Golden Age musical after a hard night of boozing. Now in previews. Opens October 1.

Hold On To Me, Darling — Even straight man John Oliver can’t hide his crush for heartthrob Adam Driver. Driver stars in a downtown revival of Kenneth Longergan’s play. Previews begin September 24. Opens October 16.

Sump’n Like Wings — Mint theater has a true gift for unearthing forgotten or obscure plays and infusing them with a contemporary touch. Soon, they will stage this work by gay playwright Lynn Riggs, who wrote Green Grown the Lilacs, the 1930 play later adapted into the American classic Oklahoma. Previews begin on September 21. Opens October 10.

The Christine Jorgensen Show — America’s trans pioneer is brought to musical life again after premiering earlier this year in New York. It tells the story of Jorgensen and the relationship she had with her nightclub act pianist Myles Bell. Previews begin October 10. Opens October 17.

Drag: The Musical — Hell hath no fury like drag queens scorned. Lagoona Bloo and Jujubee star in this tuner that pits two clubs against each other. Jazz hands have never had sharper claws. Previews begin September 30. Opens October 21.

Babe — Oscar winner Marisa Tomei headlines a cast in Jessica Goldberg’s play about a record producer and the power struggles she has to face in her professional life. Previews begin October 29. Opens November 21.

For more arts and entertainment highlights throughout the year, please sign up for our free digital magazine and newsletter at www.metroweekly.com/subscribe.

Follow us on X at @metroweekly and on Instagram at @metroweekly.