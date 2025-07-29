Desperado LGBTQ+ Film Festival Canceled After Trump DEI Ban

The Desperado LGBTQ+ Film Festival, a 16-year-old annual event hosted at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix, has been canceled in “direct response” to President Donald Trump’s executive order banning diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at federally funded schools.

The festival, held each January at the college’s Center for the Performing Arts, showcased films reflecting LGBTQ experiences and most recently featured seven feature films and seven shorts.

Trump’s order requires colleges to end all DEI programs or risk losing federal funding. Organizers said Paradise Valley Community College could not afford to jeopardize its funding.

“As a publicly funded institution, we must comply with these orders,” the festival’s organizers said in a statement on the festival’s website. “Failure to do so would jeopardize the district’s federal funding including student financial aid and grants that support over 300 positions across our campuses. The loss of such funding would create a ripple effect, significantly affecting students, faculty, staff, the community, and the educational services we provide.”

In response to an inquiry from NBC News, the White House did not answer specific questions about the festival’s cancellation. A spokesperson said in an email that Trump’s “re-election and the overall MAGA movement is a big tent welcome for all and home to a large swath of the American people.”

“The American people voted for a return to common sense, and the President is delivering on every campaign promise supported by 77 million voters and is ushering in our Golden Age,” spokesperson Harrison Fields said in the email.

Trump and many Republicans have criticized DEI programs as “discriminatory” against non-minority groups, arguing that they give opportunities based on identity rather than “merit.”

Following Trump’s order, the Maricopa County Community College District — which includes Paradise Valley Community College — has begun dismantling DEI efforts, including a staff-led inclusion initiative. The district has also told employees to remove gender pronouns from communications, changed restroom signage, and ended groups or events recognizing different identities, reports GO magazine.

Organizers expressed hope that the film festival could one day return, likely funded through private donations rather than federal money, and possibly at a new venue.

“We are heartbroken to pause this year’s event,” organizers said, referring to next January’s festival. “But we hope this is not a farewell — only a momentary pause. We look forward to the possibility of resuming the festival when conditions allow.”

Although the Desperado LGBTQ+ Film Festival generated less than $10,000 a year, organizers said its impact reached far beyond revenue.

“For many years, there was no queer film festival presence in the Phoenix area,” said Dale Heuser, a faculty member at Paradise Valley Community College and the festival’s co-coordinator. “Desperado helped fill that void for 16 remarkable years, and we are proud of the space it provided for dialogue, celebration and connection.”