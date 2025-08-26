Snoop Dogg ‘Scared to Go to the Movies’ Over LGBTQ Characters in Pixar’s Lightyear

"The term homosexual was coined in 1869," says Jonathan D. Katz, the co-curator, along with art historian Johnny Willis, of The First Homosexuals: The Birth of a New Identity, 1869-1939.

"It was actually written originally in a letter between the coiner of the term -- a man by the name of Kertbeny to Karl Heinrich Ulrichs, the first gay rights campaigner in history. He wrote the first coming out letter and formed the first society for gay rights, and they're having a big fight because it is Ulrichs who has the argument that homosexuals are a third sex, and it's Kertbeny who argues that actually every human being alive has the capacity for same sex or different sex desire, that homosexuality is actually a universal human capacity, just like heterosexuality. He says both are universal capacities.