Snoop Dogg ‘Scared to Go to the Movies’ Over LGBTQ Characters in Pixar’s Lightyear

Rapper and pop culture personality Snoop Dogg blasted LGBTQ representation in children’s movies, recounting on the It’s Giving podcast that he was shocked when his grandson saw two mothers depicted in Pixar’s 2022 film Lightyear.
“They’re like, ‘She had a baby — with another woman.’ Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!'” Snoop recalled to host Sarah Fontenot, as reported by Entertainment Weekly
Snoop — a born-again Christian — remembered thinking, “‘Oh shit, I didn’t come in for this shit. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.'” But his grandson kept pressing him with questions, which the rapper said “fucked me up.”
“I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for,” he said.
“These are kids,” he said of the inclusion of the cartoon lesbian same-sex parents. “We have to show that at this age?” “They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”
The movie in question, Lightyear, produced by Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Pictures, is the prequel to Toy Story, focusing on the origin story of spaceman figurine Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans.
In the film, Buzz’s best friend and fellow officer, Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba), becomes stranded on an alien planet with members of their crew. In a montage, she is shown marrying her partner, Kiko, and raising a child together. The sequence drew controversy even before the film’s release, both for featuring Disney’s first openly LGBTQ main character and for including a same-sex kiss.
The kiss was nearly cut from the film’s theatrical release, but reinstated after Pixar employees revolted as part of a broader backlash against Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s muted response to Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” law, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. At the time, Pixar employees alleged that Disney was actively censoring LGBTQ characters and storylines.
Snoop Dogg’s remarks follow recent calls for him to be dropped as the headline act at the upcoming Australian Football League Grand Final. Some critics argued his lyrics are misogynistic and glorify violence against women.
A second wave of criticism focused on Snoop’s past anti-LGBTQ remarks. Critics pointed to the AFL’s recent four-week suspension of Adelaide star Izak Rankine for using an anti-gay slur, accusing the league of hypocrisy for welcoming Snoop while punishing a player’s on-field outburst.
Shortly before Snoop’s podcast remarks, AFL CEO Andrew Dillon defended the league’s decision to book him for the Grand Final.
“We cannot vouch for every lyric in every song ever written or performed by any artist on our stage,” Dillon said in a statement. “[W]e engaged Snoop Dogg in 2025 as the person he is today, and today he is a grandfather, philanthropist, he helps rehabilitate youth and is a global entertainer who has performed at both the Super Bowl and the Olympic Closing Ceremony to audiences of more than 100 million people.”
Snoop has previously drawn backlash for homophobic and transphobic remarks, including calling Caitlyn Jenner a “science project” after she came out as transgender. In 2014, he also posted — and later deleted — an Instagram photo of two men in bed with the caption: “go suck ya man n get off my line f. A. G.”
As LGBTQ Nation reported, Snoop’s earliest music also contains anti-gay slurs, including his 1998 hit “Doggz Gonna Get Ya,” where he asks if a “f***t is “soft or sissy.” His 2010 song “Pay Ya Dues” included a verse mocking a “f****t” for wearing tight jeans, “swishing” when he walked, and riding a pink bike, before accusing him of “foolin’ the crowd because he got you all clappin’ and tappin’.”
