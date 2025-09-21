D.C. Man Arrested in Murder of Transgender Woman

Edgar Arrington was arrested and appeared in D.C. Superior Court on September 18, where Magistrate Judge Heide Herrmann found probable cause that he committed first-degree murder while armed in the July 5 shooting of 28-year-old transgender woman Dream Johnson.
Herrmann also approved a hate crime enhancement, allowing prosecutors to argue that Arrington’s actions were driven, at least in part, by hostility to Johnson’s gender identity. She ordered the 38-year-old held without bond pending a preliminary hearing before Judge Danya Dayson on October 7.
According to court documents, Arrington, who did not know Johnson before the shooting, ridiculed her for being transgender as she walked past him on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of Benning Road NE, in the Carver/Langston neighborhood.
