Florida Parking Lot Becomes Canvas for Rainbow Murals

Last week in Orlando, restaurateur Trina Gregory transformed 49 parking spots outside her eatery into canvases for local artists, who painted rainbow-colored murals in protest of a new federal mandate targeting street art. Under U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the department has ordered states to remove rainbow crosswalks and other murals deemed “visual distractions” from public streets, a directive embraced by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Both DeSantis and Duffy argue that rainbow crosswalks — the primary target of their mural crackdown — amount to political messaging and are inappropriate for public roads.

One of the crosswalks erased in Orlando had been installed near the site of the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre, commemorating the 49 victims. It was also part of a planned Pulse memorial that received $400,000 in state funding.

On August 21, Florida Department of Transportation crews painted over the crosswalk without notifying local officials. About 100 residents responded by chalking the rainbow stripes back in, prompting Florida Highway Patrol to arrest activists for “interfering with a traffic control device” and to station officers nearby to stop others from “defacing” the site.

Against that backdrop, Trina Gregory, owner of Se7en Bites, a restaurant specializing in “Southern comfort food,” invited local artists to paint murals in her parking lot. The event doubled as a celebration of artistic freedom and an indirect protest against the erased rainbow crosswalk.

Because the parking spots were on private property, neither DeSantis nor FDOT had any legal authority to stop the event.

Gregory told The Associated Press she received 1,000 applications for the September 15 event, dubbed “Parking Space for Pride — A Rainbow Connection.”

“Art has always been a form of resistance and healing,” Gregory said of FDOT’s paving over the Pride memorial crosswalk. “If they want to erase symbols of pride and acceptance, then we’ll create even more of them. This isn’t just about paint, it’s about community, visibility, and love.”