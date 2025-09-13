Twinless Director James Sweeney: ‘I Dated an Identical Twin’

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer is the formative experience, when I was in high school, that propelled me to want to pursue this as a career,” says James Sweeney. The career — the “this” — is filmmaking. And the film the 35-year-old director has logged onto Zoom to talk about is Twinless.

“Looking back now, what resonated so much about Buffy was that it reflected life and does not exist or cannot be contained in one genre,” he continues. “It can be a comedy one week, a horror the next, a family drama the following. And [Twinless] is sort of a mix of the DNA and structure of a dark romantic comedy, but also a psychological thriller.”

Twinless is all that — and more. A sharp, entertaining exploration of friendship, obsession, and grief, the story follows two men who have lost their twins in accidents and forge a powerful bond after meeting at a support group. Rocky (a poignant Dylan O’Brien) is straight, and Dennis (Sweeney, tart and wry) is gay, but their friendship quickly becomes a source of comfort. Each fills a missing piece in the other’s puzzle.

The narrative may seem straightforward, but Sweeney proves a deviously clever writer, steering the relationship down unexpected paths that culminate in a perfect payoff. The film stands as a stunning testament to nuance in both storytelling and character-building.

We talk about Sweeney’s experience with twins. Was the film rooted in something from his youth?

“I do have twin friends, and I did date an identical twin,” he says. “And shortly after we broke up, I wrote the first draft. But the film is very much, I would say, emotionally truthful, but factually untrue.”

He adds that dating a twin “brought up a bunch of memories from my childhood of being fascinated by twins — from the Olsons to Sister, Sister — it was just very much in my cultural zeitgeist. It was learning about the idea of twin bereavement that sparked the concept. I found it to be such a unique and profound sort of loss because it is such a loss of self as well.”

It wasn’t easy for Sweeney to get Twinless produced. “Everybody in town didn’t want to make it,” he confides. “They passed on it. I did question my sanity at times…. But it had all the ingredients of something that I wanted to watch. And I just trusted that if it was something that I loved, other people would love it too.”

Those who have seen the trailer might mistake Twinless for a full-on thriller, and while the story contains several surprising twists, it is better viewed as a richly heartfelt dramatic comedy.

“There was studio and marketing pressure to lean into the psychological thriller elements,” Sweeney says of the trailer. “I think what I was trying to convey is that there is more to the story than just the log line suggests. My hope is that the surprise of the film is just how humanist it is.”

He praises the trailer team, who had to be careful not to give anything away. “It was very challenging,” he says. “There’s so much we didn’t want to spoil — and that was really tricky to navigate. So they were working with handcuffs on.”

Sweeney, who is half-Korean and gay, says Hollywood tends to “put people in a box.”

“I’m trying to be very mindful about telling a versatile set of stories,” he says. “And I think that shows in the fabric of this film: It isn’t diluted for straight audiences” — a nod to the film’s thundering gay sex scenes — “but at the same time, I feel like this is a film for everybody.

“I think of myself as a queer filmmaker,” he adds, “but I just want to tell stories that are universal, the kind where you’re not afraid to say, ‘I love this film, but I don’t know if my straight cousin will ever watch it.’

“And I don’t mean that as any degradation of other films in queer cinema, but it’s something that’s on my mind,” he continues. “The primary relationship in this film is between a gay man and a straight man, and I can’t think of another film that centers on that dynamic. I’m conscious of that. In the same way, as an Asian filmmaker, I don’t feel the pressure to represent all Asians, and I don’t feel the pressure to be a ‘good boy gay.’ I just want to tell original stories that connect with people.”

Twinless is Rated R and now playing in theaters nationwide. Visit www.fandango.com.