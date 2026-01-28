In A Private Life, Jodie Foster Shines as the Mystery Fades

Jodie Foster acts in fluent French but still curses in English as neurotic psychotherapist Dr. Lilian Steiner, an American living in Paris, in the urbane mystery-thriller A Private Life.

To be precise, the movie’s thrills are minor — some light action and peril in the vein of a Murder, She Wrote or Moonlighting. And the central mystery, surrounding one of Dr. Steiner’s patients who goes missing, generates too few “a-ha!” revelations in its winding road to an anticlimactic resolution.

Steeped in an atmosphere of suspicion, the film, from writer-director Rebecca Zlotowski (Other People’s Children), better serves as a drama exploring the emotionally distant doctor being shaken from the stasis of her lonely life. A complicated woman, Lilian Steiner provides two-time Oscar-winner Foster a chance to command the screen with subtle intensity in a context we’ve never seen from her in fifty-plus years as a leading lady.

Lilian has a comfortable life in Paris, but has hit an uncomfortable patch of mid-life, following an apparently acrimonious divorce from her French ex, Gabi (a rumpled but alert Daniel Auteuil). She’s also semi-estranged from grown son Julien (Vincente Lacoste), a new father himself.

Though making efforts towards closeness with her son, Lilian can’t quite connect. And in a palpably awkward visit to see him, beautifully acted by Foster, she can barely bring herself to even hold her two-month-old grandson.

Adding a touching layer to the character, Lilian can perceive that something inside is keeping her stuck, or closed off, even from her patients. One perturbed patient (Noam Morgensztern) calls her on her complacency, dramatically firing her as his therapist, telling her he saw a hypnotist who was able to accomplish with one session what eight years of Lilian’s psychoanalysis had failed to do: get him to quit smoking.

The sly humor embedded in her sessions, and in her prickly interactions with practically everyone she meets, contrasts nicely with the furrowed-brow seriousness permeating the case of her missing patient, Paula (Virginie Efira).

More of an offscreen presence, Paula is glimpsed in flashbacks, presented in fragments, visually and figuratively, often reclined seductively across the couch in Lilian’s office. Meant to be an enigma, à la the missing ingénue in an old film noir, she doesn’t take on much dimension as a character worth obsessing over, despite Lilian’s clear obsession with her.

Drawn into the case by certain clues, and her confidential knowledge of what Paula discussed in her sessions, Lilian dives into solving the mystery and, in turn, awakens her spirit and her sensuality.

She imagines herself in Paula’s fantasies, depicted in offbeat digressions to Paula in a previous life playing in an orchestra alongside Lilian, as her clandestine male lover. The previous life fantasies only get more confounding as they’re stirred into the plot of Lilian’s family drama, which also coincides with Paula’s family drama.

Mathieu Amalric brings an amusing shadiness to the brief supporting role of Paula’s husband, Simon, who’s much too obviously up to something. But the mystery plot fizzles, cluttered rather than enhanced by the previous life mumbo jumbo, side plots and red herrings, and ultimately, an underwhelming conclusion.

In the midst of probing Paula’s disappearance, though, Lilian leans on Gabi and rekindles a bit of romance. This leads to the film’s most unexpected pleasure, seeing Foster and Auteuil banter and flirt, and nail the rapport of once-bitter exes who’ve cooled off enough to contemplate perhaps being friends or even fuck-buddies. One can imagine a whole other movie about that, more thrilling and mysterious than this one.

A Private Life (★★☆☆☆) is rated R and playing in select theaters nationwide. Visit fandango.com.