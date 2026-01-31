Peaches Goes Bananas Captures an Electroclash Original

Where were you when electroclash exploded at the turn of the millennium? The slinky new new wave fusion of synth-pop, electro, house, and punk bubbled up from the underground to sweep across early 2000s clubs, concert stages, and CD players (if not radio), and rapper-singer, songwriter, and performance artist Peaches was right there at the forefront.

Somewhere close by, apparently, was filmmaker Marie Losier (Cassandro, the Exotico!), rolling her 16mm camera, documenting nearly every stage of Peaches’ life and career as an electroclash trailblazer, touring artist, and feminist icon propelled by her breakout single “Fuck the Pain Away.”

Released in 2000, off the artist’s second studio album The Teaches of Peaches, this club banger and dyke anthem (named one of the 10 best lesbian songs of all time by Time Out Worldwide) provides a running theme throughout Losier’s final product, the funky, fun, also wistful documentary Peaches Goes Bananas.

“Fuck the Pain Away” pretty much established Peaches (born Merrill Nisker to Jewish parents in Toronto) on the international stage. The film, which Losier shot over 17 years, uses the song well to establish the performer’s cred as a bona fide rock star, with scenes of packed venues in New York and Paris singing and bouncing along to every beat and lyric.

And, oh, what lyrics. “Suckin’ on my titties like you wanted me/Callin’ me all the time like Blondie/Check out my Chrissie behind/It’s fine all of the time.” As Peaches does in her music, the film also revels in her brazen sexuality, opening with an a cappella recitation of her song “Vaginoplasty,” and building one montage around a slow-mo shot of the singer, topless, twirling a thick gold rope chain around her neck.

Donning a variety of outlandish costumes, Peaches brings that sex-positive swagger to every performance, often backed by scantily clad dancers of various genders. Offstage, she takes her artistry and message seriously, though not herself.

However, she’s aware that both critics and fans can be blinded by the pussy, so to speak. At one point, she seems resigned to being “misconstrued” as someone who’s overtly sexual 24/7, rather than as a three-dimensional person.

The film ventures to capture her in three dimensions, spending time on the road and in the studio with Peaches and her collaborators. Most vitally, we see Peaches with one of the most important people in her life, her sister, who suffered from MS and passed away before the film was completed.

Through glimpses of their close relationship — and bits of interactions and interviews with her strangely passive-aggressive parents, who seem ambivalent about her success — a portrait of the whole person comes into view.

Losier also includes pre-fame footage of Peaches, still Merrill, looking like a Canadian girl next door, working in a daycare, singing and playing ditties for the kids with her acoustic guitar. From her appearance to the sunny song, it’s a 180-degree vibe shift from “Fuck the Pain Away,” yet the film draws a clear enough line between the two.

Losier and editor Aël Dallier Vega don’t draw the timeline of these 17 years in anything resembling chronological order. Eschewing narration, onscreen text, or many other markers to contextualize the journey, other than aging and changing hairstyles, the movie drops viewers in and out of moments liberally.

The effect can be disorienting, and the storytelling vague, but the film’s free-floating movement can also feel exciting, along with all the concert footage, not only a record of this one-of-a-kind artist but a loving capsule of a booming dance movement.

Peaches Goes Bananas (★★★☆☆) is playing limited theatrical engagements around the U.S., and is available to rent or buy on Fandango at Home. Visit www.filmmovement.com.