Stranger Things Creators Address Coming-Out Backlash

Matt and Ross Duffer, the co-creators of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, are responding to cultural backlash over a much-criticized storyline in which teenage character Will Byers comes out as gay.

The penultimate episode, “The Bridge,” earned the lowest IMDb score and the harshest audience reaction of any episode across the series’ five seasons. Many fans criticized the episode — particularly Will’s coming-out storyline — for sloppy writing, uneven performances, cheesy sentimentality, and its timing within the episode.

Some viewers said the coming-out scene felt awkwardly crammed into the episode, pulling focus from the major storylines leading up to the final confrontation with the demonic humanoid Vecna.

Conservative viewers accused the series of embracing “woke” ideology by acknowledging Will’s sexuality, arguing it wasn’t pertinent to the show’s overall plot. Others noted that Will never explicitly says he is gay, and questioned whether such acceptance would have been realistic in the 1980s — the period in which the show is set — given widespread homophobia and AIDS-era hysteria closely linked to homosexuality.

But the Duffer brothers told Variety that they had been building toward Will’s coming-out scene for a long time, and that it was a crucial part of his character development as well as the show’s broader narrative.

“This show has always been about our characters overcoming evil, and in order to overcome this evil, Vecna, in so many ways, represents all the dark thoughts and the evil of society. And for our characters to overcome that, it really becomes about embracing themselves, and then also embracing one another and coming together,” said Ross Duffer.

Matt Duffer added that coming out was “the final step in Will’s journey” and key to ultimately defeating the show’s chief villain, Vecna, who feeds on the protagonists’ weaknesses, fears, and past trauma.

“Volume 1 is really about self-acceptance, right? I mean, that’s sort of step one. And then step two is Will is talking to Robin — it’s something that he wants to do. He’s trying to figure out how to come out, and he knows that he needs to do that, and that’s the final step for him. And he finds the courage to be able to do it. And it’s really the ultimate fuck you to Vecna. That was the intention.”

The Duffers said they were surprised by the homophobic backlash on social media, believing they had dropped enough hints about Will’s sexuality and where the storyline was headed.

“I always say, Ross and I are many things, but subtle is not one of those things!” Matt Duffer said.

Matt Duffer said the brothers spent more time crafting the coming-out scene than any other moment in the series, and both praised openly gay actor Noah Schnapp for his “vulnerable” performance.

“We’re definitely nervous about how it’s going to go over with everyone,” he said. “But not as nervous as we were handing it over to Noah. Because ultimately, it needed to resonate and be truthful for him. We really were writing it to and for Noah. He wrote us sobbing after he read it. So it really worked and resonated for him.

He added, “I think that’s where Ross and I were most sensitive, was Noah — because of how close to home this hit for him. Our goal was to make sure he was comfortable and happy with the scene. When he was, we felt good about it. He’s very proud of the scene, and we’re proud of the scene.”