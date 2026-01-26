Transphobes Rage Over Dylan Mulvaney’s Casting in Six

Dylan Mulvaney, the transgender social media influencer who became a lightning rod during the 2024 Bud Light backlash, is once again in the crosshairs of conservatives.
Mulvaney — whose acting career took off after starring as Elder White in the national tour of The Book of Mormon — has been cast as Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII, whose failure to bear the king a son ultimately led to her execution, in the Tony-winning Broadway hit Six the Musical.
“Show some royal love to Queen Dylan Mulvaney, who will be joining the #SIXBroadway 5.0 cast as Anne Boleyn,” the producers announced last week on social media.
Mulvaney, who debuts in the role on February 16 at the Lena Horne Theatre, celebrated the news.
“YAY BROADWAY!” she posted. “so happy my bway debut is playing a fellow polarizing woman in this perfect musical next month I hope you will all come watch me live my dream I am SO HAPPY I CANT STOP SMILING.”
But wherever Mulvaney ventures, online trolls tend to follow. The production’s X account was soon flooded with transphobic comments targeting her casting.
“Man Boleyn,” wrote one commenter, mocking Mulvaney’s assigned sex at birth.
“They’ve made Anne Boleyn trans. You know, Anne Boleyn. The British queen who was slandered by her abusive husband and then beheaded because she gave birth to a girl. Yeah, that Anne Boleyn,” posted another.
Some of the comments were so inflammatory that the producers of Six temporarily restricted the show’s X account.
“The producers of Six have chosen to temporarily limit access to the Broadway production’s X account following a number of comments made in response to recent Broadway casting news, which we felt crossed the line into bullying,” the producers said in a statement shared with the U.K. theater publication The Stage.
Some theatergoers have rallied to Mulvaney’s defense, pointing to the long history of cross-gender casting in theater and arguing that Mulvaney, as a trained singer and actress, is qualified for the role regardless of her gender identity.
“Let’s not pretend these people care about Six,” wrote Chris Peterson, founder of OnStage Blog, in an op-ed. “They didn’t care yesterday. They didn’t care last week. They didn’t care when the show opened, or toured, or cast understudies, or swapped queens. They were nowhere to be found when women of color led the cast. They weren’t losing sleep over historical accuracy when Anne Boleyn was singing like a Spice Girl.
“But the second Mulvaney, a trans woman, gets cast? Oh, now Broadway is sacred ground. Now casting ‘matters,'” Peterson continued. “This isn’t concern. This isn’t critique. This is the same group of cowardly bigots who only show up when they smell a chance to punch down.”
Taking to TikTok, Mulvaney said her first instinct was to convince her detractors that she was qualified to be a Broadway performer, but realized “I shouldn’t waste my breath on that.”
“Being a trans person in 2026, when this world is working against us in what feels like every way…for me to be able to step out onto a Broadway stage as Anne Boleyn and perform an iconic historical character’s role in a show that is so rooted in celebrating femininity, I think that’s a miracle,” Mulvaney said.
She also addressed queer and trans youth who might be watching, pointing to her own success as a source of inspiration.
“[D]o not let anyone take away what brings you joy, and you might have to fight really hard for it, or go around the long way, but it is so worth it,” she said. “And it might not feel like it, but there are so many people cheering you on, and I am one of them.”
