Chez Joey Swings Hard at Arena Stage

Of the many dazzling qualities distinguishing Savion Glover and Tony Goldwyn’s staging of the sassy jazz musical Chez Joey at Arena, let’s speak first of Awa Sal Secka. The D.C. theater audience is lucky to have her, and the award-winning actress finds a fine showcase for her sublime voice and performance chops as the show’s steel magnolia, Linda English.

The names remain the same in this feisty re-imagining of the 1940 Rodgers & Hart hit Pal Joey, where songbird Linda, fresh to Chicago from South Carolina, lands herself in a love triangle with smooth-talking club entertainer Joey Evans (Myles Frost), who also romances his rich benefactress Vera Simpson (Samantha Massell).

Frost, a 2022 Tony-winner for Best Actor in a Musical for his thrilling portrayal of Michael Jackson in MJ, brings his own dazzling talents to a role originated on Broadway by Gene Kelly, and famously played in the 1957 film by Frank Sinatra. Frost’s irrepressible Joey, a flirtatious charmer, moves to a jazz beat, largely defined by the production’s innovating co-director, choreographer, and “orchestrologist” Glover.

Having clearly taken great pains to orchestrate his cast’s every tap, step, and stomp to employ as musical percussion, Glover still sets the whole ensemble free to dance with assured abandon. We’re in a jazz club, after all, Lucille’s, in Chicago’s historic Black neighborhood of Bronzeville.

Lucille (Angela Hall, fabulous) and her club might still be recovering from the Great Depression, but hope is in the air, and no one’s more hopeful for the future than Joey. And nobody’s dancing freer on that stage than Frost, whose show-stopping performance of “Where or When,” leaping from tabletops to piano top, radiates hope and exuberance.

Joey has a dark side, too, explored vividly, if ponderously, in a second-act interlude of modern dance and tap interpreting the bad boy’s blues. His pain and inner torment are probably better handled in the show’s snappy new book by Richard LaGravenese.

Retaining a certain ’40s wholesomeness, the script shapes these characters as grown-ass adults, particularly in the portrayal of Joey and Vera’s transactional relationship. One wishes, however, in the plotting or the performance by Massell, that Vera pulled more weight in the tug-of-war over Joey’s heart, but Linda has almost all the pull in that department.

Also, thanks to costume designer Emilio Sosa, when the songbird has to show up in a drop-dead fuck-you dress, she and the dress deliver. A wardrobe for the entire cast that looks this sexy and period-appropriate, and moves this well, is not to be taken for granted.

Neither are the adventurous arrangements of the familiar score, designed to reflect the new jazz sound that animates Joey’s dreams (jazz musician and composer Victor Gould serves as music supervisor). The tight onstage band, led by pianist Lafayette Harris, Jr., caresses every line and syncopation in an improvisational, bebop style that has some of the folks at Lucille’s begging for more melody.

Anticipating that this show’s hep sound might seem too adventurous for some, Chez Joey supplies a balance of free-wheeling jazz and lush, old-school standards. If you want “My Funny Valentine” served straight-up, they’ve got you. If you’d like “My Heart Stood Still” with a twist, they’ve got you, too. Secka’s Linda English can, of course, sing it all, and does ​​splendidly, and even throws in a delightfully bubble-voiced radio jingle for good measure.

Chez Joey (★★★★☆) runs through March 15 at Arena Stage, 1101 6th St. SW. Tickets are $83 to $143, with discount options available. Call 202-488-3300, or visit arenastage.org.