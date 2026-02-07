Erik Bottcher Cruises to Victory in State Senate Special Election

New York City Councilmember Erik Bottcher, a gay man who co-chairs the City Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus, won a February 3 special election to replace Brad Hoylman-Sigal in the New York State Senate.

Bottcher won 91.62% of the vote — just over 12,000 ballots cast — compared to Republican Charlotte Friedman’s 7.59%, or slightly more than 1,000 votes, in the 47th State Senate District, which runs along Manhattan’s West Side from Manhattan Valley to Greenwich Village.

“Tonight, the people of the 47th District made a clear choice for progress, integrity, and leadership that shows up,” Bottcher said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to every voter, volunteer, and neighbor who believed that government should work harder for working families — and I’m excited to get to work.”

Bottcher said he would be a “relentless advocate for safer streets, more affordable housing, reliable transit, and an economy that rewards work and treats people with dignity.”

Bottcher, 46, had previously announced a bid for New York’s 12th Congressional District, seeking to succeed retiring Democratic U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler. Within 24 hours of filing, he set a state fundraising record for first-day donations, raising more than $683,000. He later exited the crowded field and instead ran for Hoylman-Sigal’s open Senate seat.

When announcing his switch to the Senate race, Bottcher said the decision was “rooted in where I believe I can do the most good immediately,” adding that the State Senate is “where critical decisions are being made on housing affordability, addressing the mental health crisis, safeguarding our environment, and defending New York from the Trump agenda.”

“I’m so proud that Erik is assuming the 47th Senate District that I had the privilege of representing on the West Side from ‘the gay bars to Zabar’s,'” Hoylman-Sigal posted to X, referring to a phrase he has used in recent years to describe the district.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will soon call a special election to fill Bottcher’s now-vacant City Council seat, which spans much of Manhattan’s West Side, from Hell’s Kitchen to the West Village, as well as parts of Midtown and Times Square.

Carl Wilson, Bottcher’s chief of staff, and Lindsey Boylan, an urban planner and former state aide, have already announced their candidacies.