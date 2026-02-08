9 Atlantis Gay Cruise Passengers Arrested on Drug Charges

On Sunday, February 1, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers were screening luggage belonging to more than 5,500 passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas at PortMiami’s Terminal A ahead of an Atlantis Events-chartered LGBTQ cruise billed as the “world’s biggest gay festival at sea.”

During that inspection, several suitcases were flagged and opened on suspicion of containing contraband.

CBP officers determined that the quantities involved were too small in some cases for Homeland Security Investigations and referred the cases to the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office, which was assisting with drug interdiction efforts.

The sheriff’s office subsequently arrested nine passengers on “various drug-related charges” involving MDMA (ecstasy), LSD, and cocaine. Arrest reports also reference ketamine, methamphetamine, and GBL as substances seized during the luggage inspection.

In each case, drug-sniffing dogs flagged the passengers’ luggage, prompting further investigation, including pat-downs by CBP officers and field tests for controlled substances. After the substances tested positive, the suspects were arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

Court records show that those charged are Joshua Eddy, 41, of West Hollywood, California; Brad Kloha, 41, of Nashville, Tennessee; Adam Jones, 49, of Atlanta, Georgia; Hoi Le, 51, of San Francisco, California; Joshua Jenkins, 39, of Tacoma, Washington; Ryan Medrano, 27, of Phoenix, Arizona; Tamar Wilson, 37, of Chicago, Illinois; Daisuke Nakanoh, 40, of Chicago; and Ricardo Gabriel Junquera, 39, of Miami.

According to arrest affidavits, Eddy — an adult content producer on OnlyFans — faces a felony charge of trafficking MDMA, along with multiple felony possession charges for methamphetamine, ketamine, and GBL. CBP officers reported finding “several bags” in Eddy’s luggage containing pills and a liquid substance, including 19.3 grams of MDMA, 3.4 grams of ketamine, 7.55 grams of methamphetamine, and 80 grams of GBL.

Eddy’s bond was set at $7,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned on April 2, 2026, at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse.

Kloha faces charges of trafficking MDMA and felony possession of ketamine. According to an arrest affidavit, CBP officers reported finding several bags containing pills that tested positive for 16.3 grams of MDMA and 17.8 grams of ketamine. His bond was set at $6,000. No arraignment date has been set.

Jones faces a single felony charge of trafficking after CBP officers reported finding a container with pills that tested positive for 22.8 grams of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $5,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned on April 2. Court records indicate that his attorney, Jordan Lewin, has demanded a jury trial and entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf.

Le faces felony charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance after CBP officers allegedly found “two clear baggies with suspected narcotics” containing 14.9 grams of methamphetamine and 3.2 grams of ketamine. Court records indicate that Le was released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on April 2.

Jenkins faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance after CBP officers reported finding pills in his luggage that tested positive for 2.11 grams of methamphetamine. Court records show that Jenkins appeared in bond court and was released on his own recognizance. No arraignment date has been set.

Medrano faces charges of cocaine possession and possession of a controlled substance after CBP agents discovered “several bags containing a white powdery substance” that tested positive for 2.17 grams of cocaine and 3.76 grams of ketamine. Court records indicate that Medrano waived a formal arraignment, pleaded not guilty to the charges, and requested a jury trial. He was released on his own recognizance.

Wilson faces a charge of cocaine possession and two charges of possession of a controlled substance after CBP agents discovered “several pills and a white powdery substance” in his luggage. The powder tested positive for 1.04 grams of cocaine and 2.16 grams of ketamine, and the pills tested positive for 3.69 grams of methamphetamine.

Court records indicate that Wilson waived a formal arraignment, pleaded not guilty to the charges, and requested a jury trial. He was released on his own recognizance.

Nakanoh faces three counts of possession of a controlled substance after CBP agents found several pills and a small plastic container containing 44.85 grams of a clear liquid. The liquid tested positive for GHB, while the pills tested positive for 3.05 grams of methamphetamine and 2.31 grams of ketamine. He was released on a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on April 2.

Junquera faces a charge of cocaine possession and two charges of possession of a controlled substance after CBP officers found a container holding several pills and powders. Field tests showed that the pills tested positive for 5.15 grams of methamphetamine, two baggies containing a white substance tested positive for 3.2 grams of cocaine, a powder found in vials tested positive for 7.6 grams of ketamine, and a clear baggie with 2.72 grams of a pink substance tested positive for a mixture of ketamine and MDMA.

His bail was set at $6,000 and he was released under the supervision of the local Pretrial Services agency. No arraignment date has been scheduled.