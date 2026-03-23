Aaron “Evil Gay” Rourke Becomes First Out Gay WWE Champion

Aaron Rourke, who wrestles as “The Dime Piece” and “Evil Gay,” became the first out gay wrestler to hold a WWE title, defeating Evolve champion Jackson Drake.

Rourke sealed the win with a top-rope “Molly-go-round,” flipping forward onto Drake’s shoulders to drive him to the mat for the pin.

He later shared footage of the win on Instagram, showing the pin and his emotional reaction as the referee declared him the victor. He broke down in tears of joy.

The match aired last Wednesday on WWE Evolve on Tubi. Evolve is a developmental program where up-and-coming wrestlers compete for a shot at WWE NXT, which serves as a stepping stone to the company’s main roster.

It was Drake’s final appearance on Evolve before moving on to NXT. In a storyline video later shared on WWE ID’s official social media, Rourke approaches Evolve foreman Timothy Thatcher to ask for a shot at Drake and the title.

“I truly believe that in life, opportunities are earned, not because we think we deserve them,” Rourke said in his plea to Thatcher. “[Drake] doesn’t deserve to leave here as champion. He doesn’t deserve to walk out there one last time, hold up the belt and vacate it like he built this place.

“It’s time I step up to be the leader,” he continued. “It’s time ‘The Dime Piece’ stands in the spotlight.”

Rourke is now the only out LGBTQ male wrestler to hold an individual WWE title, and just the second to hold any WWE championship, after 2015 Tag Team champion Fred Rosser — performing as Darren Young — who won the title with partner Titus O’Neil. Rosser came out as gay in 2013.

As WWE Evolve Men’s champion, Rourke will have a more prominent role on the program and could earn a move to NXT as he continues to advance his career.

“‘Every wound will shape me. Every scar will build my throne,'” Rourke wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the win. “It’s my time to shine.”

Rourke first joined WWE ID, a WWE-affiliated developmental program intended to identify, support, and train top independent wrestling prospects, in November 2024 — a month after the program launched — and was the first out LGBTQ wrestler signed to the program, according to Cageside Seats. He is currently the only out LGBTQ male wrestler under any form of WWE contract.