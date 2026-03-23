Daniel Dye Suspended by NASCAR Over Homophobic Comments

Racing driver Daniel Dye has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR after making homophobic remarks about a rival driver.

According to ESPN, Dye was penalized for mocking IndyCar driver David Malukas during a recent livestream. In a video that circulated on social media, Dye used exaggerated voices — including an imitation of Malukas — in a way that suggested Malukas might be gay.

Malukas, 24, drives for Team Penske and frequently posts photos with his girlfriend on social media. There is no indication that he is gay.

Dye, who competes in the Truck Series for Kaulig Racing, was also suspended by his team after it became aware of the comments on March 17.

He later apologized in a social media post, calling his remarks “careless.”

“I chose my words poorly, and I understand why it upset people,” he wrote. “I’m sorry to anyone who was offended. That’s not how I want to represent myself. I have some close friends in the LBGTQ+ community who I would never want to feel less of themselves because of what I said, and that’s exactly why I should hold myself to a higher standard.”

Dye added that conversations with those friends made him realize “a true friend would know better than to act the way I did.”

“I didn’t think enough before I spoke, and I in no way meant any harm,” he continued. “I know that intention does not erase impact and I need to do better.”

In announcing the suspension, NASCAR said the 22-year-old violated a section of its rulebook prohibiting members from making public statements that “criticize, ridicule, or otherwise disparage another person” based on characteristics including sexual orientation.

The suspension is indefinite, and Dye must complete sensitivity training before returning to competition.

It marks the second suspension of his career. At 18, while racing in the ARCA series, Dye was arrested at a high school in Daytona Beach, Florida, and charged with felony battery after punching a classmate in the groin, according to ESPN. The victim was treated for a possible ruptured testicle.

Dye claimed the incident occurred during a game and said he would be exonerated. He was suspended by ARCA — which is owned by NASCAR — and later reinstated after the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.