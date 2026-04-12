Cardi B Turns Capital One Arena Into a Full-Blown Spectacle

Ladies might still love Cool James, but they’ve found a place in their hearts for their girl Cardi B. Single ladies, married ladies, ladies who love ladies, all kinds of grown-and-sexy ladies were at Capital One Arena for the D.C. date of the Grammy-winning rap diva’s “Little Miss Drama Tour.”

Yes, plenty of guys, and gays, pulled up, too, but it was “the ladies!” that Cardi addressed most often once she took the stage a Madonna-like ninety minutes past the advertised start time (said with love, no shade, from one who’s seen Madonna on tour four times).

Pre-show, the Cap One crowd got a good warmup from the track-suited DJ spinning hip-hop and R&B. Although, based on my section — and the lady in super-short schoolgirl attire twerking on her man while strangers shouted, “Work, bitch!” — people came already warmed up by other means.

Twerking has figured prominently in the career of Bronx-born stripper-turned-reality star-turned-cultural icon Cardi, who introduced herself to the crowd, appropriately enough, opening with a fiery “Hello,” off her latest Billboard chart-topping album Am I the Drama?.

Twerking, whining, and shaking, Cardi, her wavy hair an electric blue, had the crowd up and dancing throughout the show, a raucous, sometimes risqué, but not raunchy, run through Am I the Drama?, and tracks off her multi-platinum debut Invasion of Privacy.

Rather than a straight-up rap concert, with an artist bounding from one side of the stage to the other, trailed by hype men, Little Miss Drama is built like a true pyrotechnic pop-star spectacle, with jaw-dropping costumes and a lineup of over a dozen backup dancers.

The sets are modest, and Cardi hits the choreography with more poise and enthusiasm than precision, but the show gives bold, liberating joy constantly.

The well-ordered setlist hits solid combos, like the sequence of Drama tracks “Magnet” and “Salute” performed alongside her dancers as shirtless soldiers, sliding into the more laid-back “Check, Please,” before taking the crowd back to the heights with top-ten banger “Enough (Miami).”

At every turn, Cardi, rapping over backing tracks, commanded the room, her irrepressible personality filling the space. Dressed as a native goddess, she took Cap One back to her Afro-Caribbean roots with a self-described Latina sequence highlighted by a boisterous “Bongos,” one of her hit collabs with Megan Thee Stallion, followed by a festive, flag-waving “Bodega Baddie.”

Then, diving into a run of hard rap tracks, Cardi, of course, couldn’t leave out “WAP,” another racy Megan collab. That grinding performance proved the perfect precursor to one of the night’s highlights: a twerking contest judged by the audience.

While Cardi took a break, contestants drawn from the crowd took their shot at $5K, shaking what their mama gave them. To the crowd’s screaming delight, a lady whose crop top revealed she was twerking for two won by overwhelming applause, though she got decent competition from one free-wheeling fellow contestant.

There was no competition for Little Miss Drama, however. Cardi returned for the show’s final act gleefully announcing, “This is my 30th sold-out show, motherfuckers!”

Leading her line of dancers through a triumphant “Outside,” she closed with her lovably cocky debut single “Bodak Yellow.” The ladies all rapped along, “I don’t bother with these hoes/Don’t let these hoes bother me/They see pictures, they say ‘Goals’/Bitch, I’m who they tryna be.”

The Little Miss Drama Tour acts up in just four more cities, Raleigh (4/11), Charlotte (4/12), Ft. Lauderdale (4/14), and Atlanta (4/17-18). Visit cardib.com/tour.